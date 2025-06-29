The Super Eagles of Nigeria will resume their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier campaign in September

Nigeria will play Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo before facing South Africa

A former Nigerian international has sent a strong message to coach Eric Chelle ahead of the crucial games

A former Super Eagles star has advised head coach Eric Chelle ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier matches against Rwanda and South Africa in September.

The CAF qualifying series for the World Cup in the United States of America, Canada and Mexico will have its match days seven and eight during the September window.

Eric Chelle during Nigeria vs Jamaica at the Unity Cup. Photo by Harry Murphy.

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria faces must-win matches for the rest of the campaign if they want to stand a chance of qualifying for the tournament after a series of poor results in the first six games.

Ikpeba sends message to Eric Chelle

Former Super Eagles striker Eric Chelle has sent a message to Eric Chelle to consider players from the Nigeria Premier Football League for the remaining four matches.

“I am a product of Nigeria's domestic football. How we develop our talents is very important. The coaching, awareness, and some of the boys will be ready to learn,” Ikpeba told All Nigeria Soccer.

“The talents are there. I just want to say to our coaches and administrators, we have to continue to encourage our boys, give them the tools to get to the next level.”

The 1997 African Footballer of the Year also sent a message to the players to be ready to learn and seize their opportunities like he and many of his colleagues did years ago.

“I was ready to learn 30 or 40 years ago. Most of the players who became big household names played in our domestic league,” he said.

“It is for the players to believe and know that to get to the national team is competitive. You have to show you're better than those who are there.”

The African Nations Championship (CHAN) will be played in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania in August, and Ikpeba believes it is an opportunity for home-based players to showcase themselves.

He added that Chelle will give Super Eagles opportunities to players who perform, and it is up to the players to show that they are better than those currently in the team.

According to The NFF, Chelle has supported NPFL players during his six months in charge, having invited 10 home-based stars for the 2025 Unity Cup in London, which Nigeria won.

Four of them were selected to face Russia in a friendly match days later: Sikiru Alimi, Papa Daniel Mustapha, Isaac Saviour, and Ismaila Sodiq, underlining his support for local players.

Eric Chelle celebrates with NPFL star Ismaila Sodiq after Nigeria won the Unity Cup. Photo by Catherine Ivill.

Source: Getty Images

Nigerian journalist Osaze Ero agrees with Ikpeba, but warns that a spot in the national team must be earned, even for players based in Europe.

“Ikpeba has made a great point that NPFL stars should be considered for active roles in the Super Eagles, but they must earn their spots with great performances,” he told Legit.ng.

“This also applies to Europe-based players. Every spot must be deserved. NPFL players should play because they are good and deserve it, not because we are trying to create a quota system in the team.”

Eric Chelle assesses NPFL stars

Legit.ng previously reported that Eric Chelle assessed NPFL players after their performances during the Super Eagles' 2-1 win over Ghana in the first match of the Unity Cup.

The Franco-Malian manager admitted that the home-based players have quality, and it is his job to analyse and give chances to the right players in the team.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng