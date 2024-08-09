The Federal University of Technology, Akure, (FUTA) has released the requirements for its 2024/2025 post-UTME screening exercise

Akure, Ondo state - The Federal University of Technology, Akure, (FUTA) has announced its online registration for the 2024/205 Post-UTME screening exercise.

The federal government-owned university disclosed that the registration commenced on Wednesday, August 7, and will end on Friday, September, 20.

The Registrar of the institution, C. O. ADELEYE, made this known in a statement via the FUTA Facebook page on Wednesday, August 7.

Eligibility for FUTA 2024/2025 Post-UTME

Candidates who scored a minimum of 180 in the 2024 UTME and Direct Entry (DE).

Candidates who made FUTA their First Choice Institution in JAMB.

Candidates must possess at least five (5) O’level credit passes including English Language and Mathematics at not more than two (2) sittings.

Candidate must have reached the age of 16 years with effect from October 1 2024 to be considered for admission.

Screening fee for FUTA 2024/2025 Post-UTME

The screening fee is two thousand (N2,000:00) Naira, which is only payable at any bank on the Remita platform after generating the necessary code.

The candidate’s UTME Registration Number and Full name (as on the JAMB slip) are correctly provided at the point of payment and registration.

After payment, each candidate should visit the University website and complete the online Registration Form.

Method of application for FUTA Post-UTME

Candidates must visit the University website www.futa.edu.ng to:

Complete and submit the University Post-UTME Application Form ONLINE

Print out a copy of the Registration Form.

Candidates must ensure that their O’ level results are uploaded on JAMB CAPS and share FUTA on or before Friday, 20th September, 2024.

