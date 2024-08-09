FUTA Announces Registration Date For 2024/2025 Post-UTME, Releases Guidelines For Admission
- The Federal University of Technology, Akure, (FUTA) has released the requirements for its 2024/2025 post-UTME screening exercise
- The university said the registration commenced on Wednesday, August 7, and will end on Friday, September, 20
- The Registrar of the institution, C. O. ADELEYE, said candidates must have scored a minimum of 180 in 2024 UTME and made FUTA their First Choice Institution in JAMB
Akure, Ondo state - The Federal University of Technology, Akure, (FUTA) has announced its online registration for the 2024/205 Post-UTME screening exercise.
The federal government-owned university disclosed that the registration commenced on Wednesday, August 7, and will end on Friday, September, 20.
The Registrar of the institution, C. O. ADELEYE, made this known in a statement via the FUTA Facebook page on Wednesday, August 7.
Eligibility for FUTA 2024/2025 Post-UTME
- Candidates who scored a minimum of 180 in the 2024 UTME and Direct Entry (DE).
- Candidates who made FUTA their First Choice Institution in JAMB.
- Candidates must possess at least five (5) O’level credit passes including English Language and Mathematics at not more than two (2) sittings.
- Candidate must have reached the age of 16 years with effect from October 1 2024 to be considered for admission.
Screening fee for FUTA 2024/2025 Post-UTME
- The screening fee is two thousand (N2,000:00) Naira, which is only payable at any bank on the Remita platform after generating the necessary code.
- The candidate’s UTME Registration Number and Full name (as on the JAMB slip) are correctly provided at the point of payment and registration.
- After payment, each candidate should visit the University website and complete the online Registration Form.
Method of application for FUTA Post-UTME
- Candidates must visit the University website www.futa.edu.ng to:
- Complete and submit the University Post-UTME Application Form ONLINE
- Print out a copy of the Registration Form.
- Candidates must ensure that their O’ level results are uploaded on JAMB CAPS and share FUTA on or before Friday, 20th September, 2024.
