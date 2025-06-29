Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested two persons for attempting to smuggle drugs

NDLEA officers arrested a former international football player, Segun George Hunkarin, and his businessman partner, Ntoruka Emmanuel Chinedu

The spokesperson of the agency, Femi Babafemi, narrated how the two suspects were arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos

Ikeja, Lagos state - A former international football player, Segun George Hunkarin, and his businessman partner, Ntoruka Emmanuel Chinedu, have been arrested over an attempt to smuggle a consignment of cocaine into Nigeria through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos.

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) first arrested Ntoruka upon his arrival at the Lagos airport on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

The NDLEA officers searched his carry-on bag and discovered 37 wraps of cocaine weighing 800grams were concealed therein.

This was contained in a statement issued by the NDLEA Director, Media & Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday, June 29, 2025, via the agency’s X handle @ndlea_nigeria.

According to Babafemi, Ntoruka is a frequent flyer known for conveying clothes from Turkey to Nigeria and foodstuffs from Nigeria to Turkey.

Babafemi said the Investigation showed that Ntoruka was coming from Turkey but transited through Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where he collected the luggage from another person before heading to Nigeria.

The NDLEA spokesperson said the former professional footballer, Segun Hunkarin, was tracked and arrested at the car park while waiting to collect the consignment from Ntoruka.

According to Babafemi, Hunkarin had stayed for years in Brazil playing for football clubs.

Hunkarin confessed that he had only trafficked drugs twice from Brazil to Ethiopia while playing professional football in the South American country.

He, however, said he had never trafficked drugs to Nigeria.

