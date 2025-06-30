EFCC arrests 74 suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have busted the hideout of some suspected internet fraudsters

The EFCC operatives arrested at least 74 suspected internet fraudsters in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja

The anti-graft agency narrated how the internet fraudsters were arrested at a popular hotel in the nation's capital

FCT, Abuja - No fewer than 74 suspected internet fraudsters have been arrested in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) operatives arrested the suspects on Monday, June 30, 2025, at Joyous Hotel in the Nyanya area of the FCT.

The EFCC operatives recovered 86 phones, one rifle pistol, and three motorcycles from the suspects.

The anti-graft agency disclosed this via its X handle @officialEFCC on Monday, June 30, 2025.

According to the EFCC, the operation was carried out following actionable intelligence on their suspected involvement in internet-related offences.

The Commission further stated that the suspects will be charged to court soon.

Nigerians react as EFCC arrests 74 internet fraudsters

@DemirelMuv81869

74 in one swoop? EFCC isn’t playing around.

@CameronWest38, looks like the ‘yahoo boys’ picked the wrong hotel to celebrate in.

@Gifted0429

How do u guys even come up with all dis stories. 74 in a hotel. I think u people just go abt arresting anyone u see & later tag dem yahoo boys, maybe one or two will plead guilty cos me never know how una take arrest plenty people like dat like say na church gathering.

@elisco212

EFCC is always doing the wrong job. What is the impact of their crime on Nigeria's economy compared to Yaya Bello & the many other corrupt politicians that are still being protected as vip? Shame on EFCC.

@Mr_Africa01

Nobody is supporting fraudsters here, but it’s advisable for you guys to use the same energy on politicians if truly you are fighting against corruption, packing everyone seeking in hotel or breaking doors around won’t stop corruption.

Peace out ✌️

@silver_monie

I hope EFCC returns those victims' money to them because if you didn't return the foreigners' money to them, it means that you are also corrupt and need to be arrested!!!

@Emeka1534050

This comment go pain me as I no like EFCC nodus operandum but....

You see this Joyous Hotel RAID, I SUPPORT AM WELL WELL!!

You'll also get underage kids in that place. If you no get mind, you no fit lodge there bcos of d rubbish you see there. NAPTIP should also be involved.

@Adesanyajnr_

Internet fraudsters and all you could collect from them is Okada. Ori yin ti daru. The only person here that I know you should not set free is the one you collect the pistol from

EFCC arrests top former NNPC financial boss

Recall that the EFCC operatives arrested the former chief financial officer (CFO) of NNPC Limited.

Isa's arrest was in connection with an alleged $7.2 billion fraud, which was linked to the realisation of Nigeria's refineries.

According to the EFCC, Isa and all those involved in the maintenance of the refineries and other NNPC projects are under investigation.

EFCC arrests 25 suspected internet fraudsters

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the EFCC arrested 25 suspected internet fraudsters at a "yahoo academy" in Benin City, Edo State, based on credible intelligence.

Seized items include six exotic cars, laptops, and phones, allegedly used for fraudulent activities.

The EFCC plans to charge the suspects in court after concluding investigations, reinforcing its stance against cybercrime.

