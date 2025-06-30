Top Nigerian officials, including AGF Lateef Fagbemi and Ministers Badaru and Idris, travelled to Saudi Arabia to represent the federal government at the burial of Alhaji Aminu Dantata in Medina

A high-powered Nigerian delegation led by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, has arrived in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to attend the burial of elder statesman and renowned business mogul, Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata.

Joining Fagbemi on the federal delegation are the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru; the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris; and other senior officials tasked with representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the solemn event.

Governor Yusuf leads Kano delegation to Madinah

Kano state Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, also departed Nigeria on Sunday via the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport for Saudi Arabia.

According to a statement released by Sanusi Bature, the Director-General of Media and Publicity at the Kano Government House, the governor is leading a state delegation to the funeral.

Included in the delegation are the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II; Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi; former Jigawa Governor, Ali Saad Birnin Kudu; and other top northern dignitaries.

Their presence underscores the national and regional significance of Dantata’s legacy.

Saudi Arabia approves burial in Medina

Following a brief delay caused by weekend procedural formalities, Saudi Arabian authorities approved the transportation of Dantata’s remains from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, to Medina.

His funeral prayer (Janazah) is scheduled to be held at the Holy Prophet’s Mosque on Monday, July 1, 2024, Insha Allah.

Alhaji Mustapha Junaidu, the late businessman’s principal private secretary, confirmed the development in a social media post, noting that Dantata would be laid to rest beside his late wife in the sacred city of Medina, fulfilling his long-standing wish.

Nigeria mourns Dantata

Alhaji Aminu Dantata passed away at the age of 94 on Saturday, June 28, in Abu Dhabi. Born in 1931 into the illustrious Dantata trading family in Kano, he inherited and greatly expanded the family business into a multi-sector conglomerate spanning construction, agriculture, oil and gas, and real estate.

Under his leadership, the Dantata Group became a household name in Nigeria’s commercial landscape.

His influence extended beyond business into public service, where he served as a commissioner in the former Kano State and played a critical advisory role to successive governments.

Celebrated for philanthropy and humility

Despite his vast wealth and social standing, Dantata remained deeply committed to humanitarian causes. He funded thousands of scholarships, built hospitals, and supported Islamic education across Nigeria.

He also played a prominent role in facilitating Hajj pilgrimages for countless Nigerians.

On Saturday, June 28, a special prayer was held in Kano by the state chapter of the Council of Ulama in honour of the late industrialist. Tributes have poured in from across the country, hailing Dantata as a man of remarkable vision, modesty, and enduring impact.

