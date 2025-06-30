Nigerian social media commentator Deeone has caused a stir on social media with his reaction to VDM meeting Burna Boy

Just recently, VDM posted photos and videos of himself chilling with Burna Boy only few weeks after the critic criticised the musician

Deeone’s reaction to VDM’s interaction with Burna Boy made the rounds on social media and Nigerians dropped their hot takes

Nigerian social commentator and former BBNaija star, Aderombi Adedayo Martin aka Deeone, has reacted to online critic VeryDarkMan’s recent meeting with Burna Boy.

Just recently, Legit.ng reported that VDM, with real name Vincent Martins Otse, met with Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy, and he updated fans about it. The online critic also posted photos and videos of himself with the singer, sharing how they discussed Nigeria and the solutions to the country’s problems.

Nigerians react as Deeone challenges VDM over his recent interaction with Burna Boy. Photos: @deeonetv, @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Shortly after VDM shared his interaction with Burna Boy, Deeone took to his Instagram page to address the issue. The social commentator accused the dark man of being a ‘keypad warrior’ who was unable to criticise Burna Boy to his face.

Recall that recently, VDM heavily criticised Davido, Burna Boy and Wizkid for splurging on fancy cars. According to him, the top three musicians are of no use to Nigerians.

Deeone then asked VeryDarkMan why he did not challenge Burna Boy to his face like he was able to do on social media. According to the ex-BBNaija star, the online critic would have been physically attacked if he dared to address Burna Boy.

In his words:

“Vidi boy! I hope say you tell Burna Boy say he has no use to the society, say that car wey he buy na waste of money? I hope say you tell am to him face? E get one guy wey dey follow Burna Boy, Manny. He dey drive Cybertruck. If that guy slap you, milk go comot for your ear. You see all these people that hide under their keypads, that their mouth is sharp, he say Burna Boy now he dey hail am. What do you expect from a boy that likes to give people from the back? I see you now, you dey humble, you see am for club, you rush go meet am for where him dey. Why you no fit tell am if you’re not a slave? Why you no fit tell am say ‘I said this about you online and I’m saying it in person. This is an example of a lot of you that hide under your keypads, no level in person.”

In the caption of the video, Deeone wrote:

“Vdm should have told Burna to his face all he said behind him na. No level!”

See Deeone’s video below:

Reactions as Deeone blasts VDM for meeting Burna Boy

Deeone’s reaction to VeryDarkMan’s recent interaction with Burna Boy, despite lambasting the singer for buying new cars instead of improving the lives of Nigerians, drew the attention of many netizens, and it raised mixed feelings. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Suretonytonero80 said:

“Na VDM matter go k!ll you 😂the most painful man in Nigeria 😂😂.”

Kmann_9 said:

“U sef try meet VDM face to face tell am all these things... practice wot u preach.”

Official__jboy25 said:

“Jealousy wan finish dis one😂 😢.”

Peace_pearl12 wrote:

“Who dem talk about different who e dey pain different😂😂😂. Oga Go sit down one place.”

Dondeskk said:

“So burna no see the video wey vdm make? Receive sense.”

Bolexdcm said:

“Why u too Dey talk for Vdm back😂.”

Confirmguy said:

“I think this guy is really inlove and obsessed with VDM no cap.”

Kingsley.101 said:

“Maturing is realizing that you can’t criticize someone and still love them, criticism is not hate.”

Kingdaniel_sds_ said:

“But na true this guy talk.”

Timzykay_ wrote:

“Actually 😂 like why didn’t he say all that actually.”

Zinomulla said:

“I agree with DeeOne on this.”

Biq_zay wrote:

“Manny no get joy 😂😂😂 ask Sam Larry how dem take bounce am from coming close to burna 😂😂😂.”

Phorlakeh said:

“If you say the truth, that doesn’t mean they’re enemies. Shebi na pictures or vid you see, you do not know what was said behind close doors btwn them.Deeworm is truly ODE.”

P.e.r.l.y.n said:

“My thought when I saw the both of them.”

Nigerians react as Deeone slams VDM after critic meets Burna Boy. Photos: @deeonetv, @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Portable reacts to VDM dragging Davido, Burna, Wizkid

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus aka Portable also reacted to VDM condemning Davido, Burna Boy and Wizkid for buying cars.

The Zazu star recounted how Burna Boy once gave him N20 million and how Davido donated money to charity in the past.

Portable then queried VDM about the money that was donated to his NGO, including the N100 million given to him by Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy. The Zazu star asked VDM how many schools he had built with the money or how many projects he had carried out with it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng