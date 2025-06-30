Catholic Archbishop, Valerian Maduka Okeke, strongly condemns the gruesome massacre of innocent citizens in Benue State and other parts of the country

The cleric calls on President Bola Tinubu to respond swiftly to the cries of citizens, and he urged the government to devise security strategies that will put an end to the daily bloodshed

He also called on Christians to turn to God in prayers, asking priests and religious people to set aside special days for prayers and fasting to restore peace and security in troubled areas

Onitsha, Anambra State.- Catholic Archbishop of Onitsha and the Metropolitan of Onitsha Ecclesiastical Province, His Grace, Most Reverend Valerian Maduka Okeke, has condemned the gruesome massacre of innocent citizens in some parts of the country, especially in Benue state, where suspected herdsmen have gone uncontrollably wild in killing defenceless people.

Rev. Okeke has called on President Bola Tinubu to respond swiftly to the cries of citizens, urging Nigerians to continue praying against bloodshed.

In an interview with Legit.ng correspondent in Onitsha, Anambra state, the prelate expressed his deep anguish at the relentless shedding of innocent blood in different parts of the country, describing the killings as inhumane, barbaric, and a gross violation of the sanctity and dignity of human life across the country.

“In many parts of Nigeria today, many people are living in constant fear due to insecurity. I, therefore, call on the Nigerian government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to immediately devise security strategies in order to put an end to the almost daily bloodletting in different parts of our country.

"I will also demand the government to rise to their principal duty of restoring security, justice and peace in Nigeria.

“As spiritual leader of the people of God, I will call on all men and women of goodwill, most especially the Christian folk in Nigeria, to turn to God in prayers at this critical moment. God is our hope, and our hope cannot disappoint us," he emphasised

The cleric further urged priests and the religious people to always set aside some days as special days of prayers and fasting, so that peace and security will be restored in Benue state, and other places troubled and plagued by relentless killings.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of those who lost their lives, expressing optimism that God would receive their souls and console their loved ones.

"We request that, in addition to fasting, all priests and religious in the church dedicate their Holy Mass, Holy Rosaries, and Divine Offices to this noble intention.

"We lift up our eyes to the mountain because our help comes from the Lord, who made heaven and earth. We appeal to our blessed mother, Mary, Queen of Peace and Queen of Nigeria, to intercede for our country," he concluded.

Legit.ng previously reported that a coalition of Christian youths in Nigeria has announced plans to stage a peaceful protest in Abuja on Wednesday, May 21, to denounce what it described as “deliberate, well-funded attacks” on Christianity and the growing wave of violence across the country.

The Concerned Christian Youth Forum (CCYF), which is organising the rally, said it is mobilising members to demand an end to what it called “sponsored assaults” on the Christian faith and its leaders. The group said these attacks risk escalating religious tensions if left unchecked.

