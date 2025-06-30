Nigerian singer 2baba has caused a huge buzz on social media over his recent claim about men being with multiple women

During the interview, the music star boldly asserted that a man cannot sexually be with one woman

2baba gave his reasons for making such a claim and netizens reacted to the newly-married singer’s words

Nigerian singer Innocent Idibia, aka 2baba or Tuface, has caused a stir on social media with his claim about men not being able to be with one woman.

Just recently, the African Queen crooner was speaking with media personality, Nedu, on the Mzansi podcast when he asserted that a man cannot be with just one woman sexually.

According to 2baba, who recently got married to Edo state lawmaker, Natasha Osawaru, a man can totally love and respect just one woman but when it comes to bedroom matters, it is impossible for the man to be with one woman. In his words:

“Man no dey built to just sexually dey with one woman. Heart and love give one woman. Heart, love, respect and say this person na my person, he fit. But sexually, e dey impossible for a man.”

2baba’s statement prompted the show host, Nedu, to ask the singer if he meant he can sleep with other women despite being married to Natasha. In response to that, the music star said:

“Una just like look for trouble, I don tell you wetin I talk.”

As the video progressed, 2baba continued to explain his point. He stated that a man being with multiple women is simply how they are made. According to the singer, he’s ready to argue the topic with anybody.

In his words:

“Individuals fit just decide not to go that route but I dey tell you the biology of man. This thing I’m telling you na the biology of man and anybody wey wan follow me argue am, fine.”

He also said:

“Wetin I dey tell you be say man fit love woman die but when it comes to that sexual… na biology of man. The seed too plenty, he no fit drop am for only one.”

On a final note, 2baba concluded that accepting the fact that men can’t sexually be with one woman will save from a lot of unnecessary stress and heartache. He said:

“I want to believe you know what I’m talking about, it is what has gotten so many people in trouble. It’s a simple fact, we need to accept am because so many heartache, unnecessary stress, will be avoided if we understand this simple fact.”

Reactions as 2baba says man can’t sexually be with one woman

2baba’s claim about men being unable to sexually be with just one woman was met with a series of reactions from Nigerians after the video went viral. Many netizens sympathised with the singer’s former wife, Annie Macauley, while others wondered about what would be the fate of his new wife, Natasha Osawaru:

Ijehdeblessed said:

“Poor annie, this was all she had to deal with throughout these days. She didn't have a will power to leave until he left. Imagine what a woman will put up with for the rest of her life. Today, na Natasha, in times near, she go be history.”

Suzy_benz5 wrote:

“E no concerns us again. Natasha deserves it all.”

O.g.e.y.i_ said:

“See who Annie spent her entire youth loving 😢.”

Kel______24 said:

“Omoh I support 2baba me no fit dey eat only one food and if u come for me I will answer u and clear ur doubts.”

Em_signatures said:

“Una just dea hear am ,he talk am for young famous and African.”

Nursefab_ said:

“He had to hold that cup before spitting it… so you should understand.”

Anneasuquo said:

“See person wey Natasha say be him love weyrey 🤣🤣🤣 don jam agbako 🤣🤣.”

___xblack41_ wrote:

“2Baba spitting fact but women no go gree 😂.”

Iria7505 said:

“This is who he is...and he can't change.”

Beautifullly_b said:

“Abi dem use kpekus swear for this one?😮”

_princemuna said:

“So that means present wife wetin be her name sef go still collect breakfast lunch and dinner 😂😂😂.”

Glossyhairwayz said:

“I hope sister Natasha dey hear her oga sha😂.”

The_olammaagha said:

“This man has been consistent with this phrase but people still expect commitment from him 😩😩 hopefully this new partner doesn’t mind ooo.”

2baba speaks about Natasha, Annie and others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that 2Baba, recently spoke about the women in his life.

2Baba, while speaking on a South African podcast with media personality, Nedu Wazobia, described his baby mamas, Sunmbo Adeoye, Pero Adeniyi, his estranged wife, Annie Macaulay, and his current partner, Natasha Osawaru, as amazing women.

He, however, stated that his children remain his main priority.

