FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said any Part-Time programme that is run daily is fraud.

The examination body said the Part-Time programmes are typically run on weekends or a particular period like Friday evening.

This was disclosed via the JAMB X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @JAMBHQ on Tuesday, August 6.

The entrance examination board for tertiary-level institutions explained that Part-time programs are designed for people who do not have time to attend regular programs.

JAMB stated this while reacting to a student who said he did a daily part-time (Ordinary National Diploma) OND programme at Lagos State Polytechnic.

According to the examination, the institution was allegedly running a regular program as part-time.

JAMB wrote:

“Daily Part-Time program is nothing but fraud. Part-time programs are designed for a particular set of people who do not have time to attend regular programs and is typically run by weekends or a particular period like Friday evening while regular programs run daily Monday to Friday even Saturday in rare cases.

“The question is how would an institution be running a regular program as part-time especially where such a program is not known to the regulators. DPT program is void and will not be condoned under whatever guard.”

