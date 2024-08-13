Global site navigation

"Nothing But Fraud": JAMB Sends Important Message To Students Running Part-Time Programmes
Education

by  Adekunle Dada
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said any Part-Time programme that is run daily is fraud.

The examination body said the Part-Time programmes are typically run on weekends or a particular period like Friday evening.

JAMB sends important message to students running Part-Time programmes
JAMB says daily Part-Time program is nothing but fraud. Photo credit: JAMB
Source: Facebook

This was disclosed via the JAMB X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @JAMBHQ on Tuesday, August 6.

The entrance examination board for tertiary-level institutions explained that Part-time programs are designed for people who do not have time to attend regular programs.

JAMB stated this while reacting to a student who said he did a daily part-time (Ordinary National Diploma) OND programme at Lagos State Polytechnic.

According to the examination, the institution was allegedly running a regular program as part-time.

JAMB wrote:

“Daily Part-Time program is nothing but fraud. Part-time programs are designed for a particular set of people who do not have time to attend regular programs and is typically run by weekends or a particular period like Friday evening while regular programs run daily Monday to Friday even Saturday in rare cases.
“The question is how would an institution be running a regular program as part-time especially where such a program is not known to the regulators. DPT program is void and will not be condoned under whatever guard.”

LASU commences admission into Part-Time programmes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Lagos State University (LASU) commenced registration for admission into its Part-Time degree programmes.

The registration for the part-time programme which commenced on Thursday, August 1 will close in six weeks.

Prospective candidates are to pay a non-refundable application fee of N20,000 to access the application forms.

