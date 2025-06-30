Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Lagos state - The proliferation of foreign-owned schools in Lagos state appears to have come to stay as a result of the demand for world-class education.

These schools offer premium quality, often comparable to top-tier international schools in the United Kingdom, the United States, or France.

They are built around premium education, offering international curricula, foreign-trained staff, and facilities that rival their counterparts abroad.

Foreign-owned private schools charging over ₦10m

In this article, Legit.ng listed the three foreign-owned private schools in Lagos charging over ₦10 million, according to BusinessDay.

America International School of Lagos (AISL)

AISL offers an American curriculum with the International Baccalaureate (IB) diploma available in the final two years of secondary school.

The Victoria Island-based school hosts students from over 60 countries and reports a 7:1 student-to-teacher ratio.

The foreign-owned school tuition fees range from ₦15,775,898 to ₦26,880,485 per year, depending on the grade level of the student.

According to its 2024/2025 annual report, 83.1% of staff are expatriates, with local hires making up the remaining 16.9%.

AISL was founded in 1964 and relocated to its current six-acre campus in 1981 in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Charterhouse Lagos

Charterhouse Lagos is more like the new kid on the block when it comes to foreign-owned schools in Lagos.

It is affiliated with the prestigious Charterhouse United Kingdom.

The school is a British international school located in Ajah, along Ogombo Road, and it is the first British independent school in West Africa.

Charterhouse offers a British curriculum and adopts evidence-based teaching methods.

According to the school website, the founding students' tuition fee starts at ₦16.1 million for Years 1–2, rising to ₦24 million for Year 9.

Meanwhile, the current fee breakdown, tuition for Years 7 and 8 is ₦21.7 million per session, while Year 9 is slightly higher at ₦24.5 million.

The weekly boarding costs ₦5 million while full boarding is ₦7 million annually.

It is important to note that a one-time, non-refundable application fee of ₦2 million is also required.

Charterhouse Lagos currently runs a primary section and is set to launch its secondary boarding school in September 2025.

The secondary school will commence with Years 7, 8, and 9, while Years 10 and 12 are expected to follow in 2026.

Lycée Français Louis Pasteur (LFLP)

Lycée Français Louis Pasteur (LFLP) was established by the Association Française du Nigeria (AFN) in 1958.

The Lagos-based French international school follows the French national curriculum and prepares students for internationally recognised French diplomas.

It is also important to note that in addition to French as the language of instruction, students take English classes, while German, Spanish, and Arabic are offered as optional subjects.

LFLP tuition fees for the 2024/2025 academic year are ₦16,025,740 for Grades 7 to 10.

The school charges ₦19,184,190 for Grades 11 to 13, based on the exchange rate equivalent of €8,854 and €10,599, respectively.

