Ogun state - Tai Solarin University Of Education (TASUED) in Ogun state has commenced registration for the 2024/2025 post-UTME screening exercise for UTME (100 level) and Direct Entry (200 level) candidates

The sale of the online Screening Form/Registration commenced on Monday, July 29 and will close on Friday, August 23.

The university registrar and Secretary to the Council, Sunday Oladapo Oke, disclosed this in a statement on the TASUED website.

Eligibility

UTME candidates who chose TASUED as their first choice institution

Candidates who scored a minimum of 140 in the 2024 UTME.

Candidates whose details appear on the University profile on the JAMB CAPS

Direct Entry candidates with A level/OND/HND/NCE/JUPEB/IJMB qualifications who chose TASUED as their first choice institution

Applicants who obtained the 2024 Direct Entry JAMB form.

Method of registration

Each candidate is required to make a payment of N2,000.00 for the screening exercise

Candidates should register online through the TASUED Admission portal on v4.tasued.edu.ng/admission/apply by creating an application account with their JAMB Registration Number.

Candidates are required to fill out and complete the online Registration Form by providing all the required information.

Screening dates

Screening exercise shall be conducted for all UTME/DE candidates at the Main Campus of the University from Tuesday, 27th to Thursday, August 29, 2024.

Candidates are to bring along the following to the screening:

Colour print-out of the online Screening Form

Original JAMB Examination Notification of Result Slip or Direct Entry Registration Slip.

Screening Slip and Receipt.

