TASUED Announces Sales, Guidelines For 2024/2025 Post-UTME Screening Exercise
Education

TASUED Announces Sales, Guidelines For 2024/2025 Post-UTME Screening Exercise

by  Adekunle Dada 2 min read
  • Tai Solarin University Of Education (TASUED) commenced the sale of its post-UTME registration form on Monday, July 29 and will close on Friday, August 23
  • UTME candidates who chose TASUED as their first choice institution and scored a minimum of 140 in the 2024 UTME are eligible to apply
  • The screening exercise shall be conducted for all UTME/DE candidates from Tuesday, 27th to Thursday, August 29, 2024

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Ogun state - Tai Solarin University Of Education (TASUED) in Ogun state has commenced registration for the 2024/2025 post-UTME screening exercise for UTME (100 level) and Direct Entry (200 level) candidates

The sale of the online Screening Form/Registration commenced on Monday, July 29 and will close on Friday, August 23.

TASUED announces s2024/2025 Post-UTME screening exercise
The university registrar and Secretary to the Council, Sunday Oladapo Oke, disclosed this in a statement on the TASUED website.

Eligibility

  • UTME candidates who chose TASUED as their first choice institution
  • Candidates who scored a minimum of 140 in the 2024 UTME.
  • Candidates whose details appear on the University profile on the JAMB CAPS
  • Direct Entry candidates with A level/OND/HND/NCE/JUPEB/IJMB qualifications who chose TASUED as their first choice institution
  • Applicants who obtained the 2024 Direct Entry JAMB form.

Method of registration

  • Each candidate is required to make a payment of N2,000.00 for the screening exercise
  • Candidates should register online through the TASUED Admission portal on v4.tasued.edu.ng/admission/apply by creating an application account with their JAMB Registration Number.
  • Candidates are required to fill out and complete the online Registration Form by providing all the required information.

Screening dates

Screening exercise shall be conducted for all UTME/DE candidates at the Main Campus of the University from Tuesday, 27th to Thursday, August 29, 2024.

Candidates are to bring along the following to the screening:

  • Colour print-out of the online Screening Form
  • Original JAMB Examination Notification of Result Slip or Direct Entry Registration Slip.
  • Screening Slip and Receipt.

UNILORIN announces registration date for post-UTME

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) announced the registration date for its 2024/25 post-UTME screening exercise.

UNILORIN 2024/2025 Pre-Admission Screening commenced on Monday August 5 and will close on on Sunday, August 18.

The federal government-owned university will grade candidates for admission base on three categories.

