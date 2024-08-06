TASUED Announces Sales, Guidelines For 2024/2025 Post-UTME Screening Exercise
- Tai Solarin University Of Education (TASUED) commenced the sale of its post-UTME registration form on Monday, July 29 and will close on Friday, August 23
- UTME candidates who chose TASUED as their first choice institution and scored a minimum of 140 in the 2024 UTME are eligible to apply
- The screening exercise shall be conducted for all UTME/DE candidates from Tuesday, 27th to Thursday, August 29, 2024
Ogun state - Tai Solarin University Of Education (TASUED) in Ogun state has commenced registration for the 2024/2025 post-UTME screening exercise for UTME (100 level) and Direct Entry (200 level) candidates
The sale of the online Screening Form/Registration commenced on Monday, July 29 and will close on Friday, August 23.
The university registrar and Secretary to the Council, Sunday Oladapo Oke, disclosed this in a statement on the TASUED website.
Eligibility
- UTME candidates who chose TASUED as their first choice institution
- Candidates who scored a minimum of 140 in the 2024 UTME.
- Candidates whose details appear on the University profile on the JAMB CAPS
- Direct Entry candidates with A level/OND/HND/NCE/JUPEB/IJMB qualifications who chose TASUED as their first choice institution
- Applicants who obtained the 2024 Direct Entry JAMB form.
Method of registration
- Each candidate is required to make a payment of N2,000.00 for the screening exercise
- Candidates should register online through the TASUED Admission portal on v4.tasued.edu.ng/admission/apply by creating an application account with their JAMB Registration Number.
- Candidates are required to fill out and complete the online Registration Form by providing all the required information.
Screening dates
Screening exercise shall be conducted for all UTME/DE candidates at the Main Campus of the University from Tuesday, 27th to Thursday, August 29, 2024.
Candidates are to bring along the following to the screening:
- Colour print-out of the online Screening Form
- Original JAMB Examination Notification of Result Slip or Direct Entry Registration Slip.
- Screening Slip and Receipt.
