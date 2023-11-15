The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), on Monday, November 13, said it has concluded plans to conduct Computer Based Examination (CBE) for its candidates

In a statement, the acting Head of Public Affairs at WAEC, Moyosola Adesina, said the adoption of the CBT will commence with WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2024 – First Series, which is slated to be held in February 2024

Reacting to the development, Adesegun Ogungbayi, the board chairman of MIMS Educational Services, told Legit.ng that he isn't getting too excited about the announcement

Yaba, Lagos state - The board chairman of MIMS Educational Services, Prince Adesegun Ogungbayi, has said the decision of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to adopt the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode in the conduct of the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE), "should not call for celebration".

Ogungbayi said he would be interested to see how the initiative works when it makes its debut in February 2024.

Speak more educators, Ogunbayi tells WAEC

He expressed doubts that education stakeholders are entirely convinced by WAEC's new idea.

Prince Ogungbayi told Legit.ng:

“Stopping the use of paper and pencil test model in the conduct of the Senior School Certificate Examination by the West African Council should not call for celebration.

“For an examination that has to do with theory, practical and objective questions to be reduced to CBT calls for conferences of the educators, or else the future of the nation will surely be at a big risk.

“The examination body still needs to explain to the whole world their plan to inculcate theory and practical aspects of WAEC on CBT and display to West African people how they have test-run it.

“You don't just come out to announce CBT for WAEC without convincing the educational stakeholders. It's not totally plausible. WAEC shouldn’t just migrate from the paper objective model of questions, theory, and practical to CBT. We need to be totally convinced.”

Legit.ng reports that WAEC conducts examinations for young Africans and awards them certificates comparable to those of equivalent examining authorities internationally. The organisation was established in 1952.

