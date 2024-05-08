The list of minimum cut-off marks for universities, polytechnics and colleges of education in Nigeria from 2019 to 2023 has emerged

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has, however, not announced any minimum cut-off marks for the 2024/2025 admission

The lowest minimum cut-off mark between 2019 to 2023 was 140 marks and it happened twice in 2022 and 2023

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates are waiting for admission cut-off marks following the release of the UTME results.

Legit.ng recalls that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) released the 2024 UTME result.

The cut-off marks are the benchmark for securing admission into tertiary institutions in the country.

This has become the practice over the years where the examination board sets the standard for prospective students and admission seekers to meet before they can be admitted into any tertiary institution in the country.

Below are the cut-off marks for universities, polytechnics and colleges from 2019 to 2023 Admissions

List of UTME admission cut-off marks

2019 UTME cut-off mark

JAMB approved 160 and above as a national minimum benchmark for securing admission for the year 2019 into public universities.

For public polytechnic, 120 UTME score was approved, while 110 score was approved as the least score for admission into private polytechnic, The Punch reports.

2020 UTME cut-off mark

JAMB pegged the cut-off marks of 2020/2021 admission for universities at 160, while that of polytechnics was pegged at 120.

2021 UTME cut-off mark

No general cut off marks was announced in 2021.

JAMB gave freedom to tertiary institutions to set their individual minimum benchmark for admission.

2022 UTME cut-off mark

JAMB pegged the minimum cut-off marks for universities at 140 while polytechnics and colleges of education at 100.

2023 UTME cut-off mark

JAMB agreed 140 as the minimum benchmark for admissions for the 2023/2024 academic session.

2024 UTME cut-Off marks

No cut-off has been announced for 2024/2025 academic session.

Education analyst, Deborah Tolu-Kolawole GenZ, said this is because JAMB is yet to hold the 2024 policy meeting.

Tolu-Kolawole stated this via her X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @DeborahToluwase

It is during the policy meeting that benchmarks for admissions will be released

JAMB yet to set cut-off marks for 2024

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that claims appeared online saying JAMB has set the minimum cut-off marks for 2024/2025 admissions into local tertiary institutions

The posters said JAMB pegged a minimum of 160 marks for admission into the university, with 120 and 100 marks set for admission into colleges of education and innovative institutions.

A fact-checking platform investigated the claim and shared its findings in a report published on Tuesday, May 7.

