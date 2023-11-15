The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and its affiliates on Tuesday, November 14, began a nationwide strike

The two major labour unions had declared the strike, following the brutalisation of the NLC president, Joe Ajaero, in Imo state on November 1, and sundry issues

In an interview with Legit.ng, Adigun Muse, a lecturer at the Lagos State University of Education (LASUED) although condemned the assault on Ajaero, said the NLC shouldn't have shut workspaces

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9-year-experience covering public journalism

Epe, Lagos state - Adigun Muse, a former head of the political science department at the Lagos State University of Education (LASUED), has said the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) “needs to be seriously called to order”.

Muse, in an interview with Legit.ng on Wednesday, November 15, accused the NLC of “obvious partisan postures”.

NLC, TUC, and others begin nationwide strike. Photo credit: @NLCHeadquarters

Source: Twitter

NLC strike: 'Two wrongs don't make a right'

The university lecturer therefore asked the labour union to concentrate on “promoting the welfare of Nigerian workers”.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He told Legit.ng:

“A look at the demands of NLC is majorly about the brutality and physical assault on the NLC President, Mr. Joe Ajaero.

“Firstly, the assault is condemnable, and as such all the perpetrators must be brought to justice.

“Secondly, two wrongs do not make a right. The attack on him is wrong, and the action of the NLC and its affiliates to declare and embark on a nationwide strike is collective punishment for Nigerians and the Nigerian nation.

“Thirdly, NLC needs to be seriously called to order, for it is seemingly obvious partisan postures.

"It's important the NLC face squarely its main objective which is the promotion of the welfare of Nigerian workers, as many Nigerian workers have been brutalised in the past without the NLC blinking an eye.

“In the final analysis, the government should do the needful by bringing to justice those involved in the brutality saga. We need to move on as a nation.”

NLC, TUC begin nationwide strike

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that affiliate unions joined the nationwide strike that the NLC and the TUC started on Tuesday, November 14.

The NLC released union circulars demonstrating its compliance with the directive on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Organised labour shut down national assembly

Legit.ng also reported that officials of organised labour shut down the national assembly complex located in the Three Arms Zone in Abuja over the ongoing nationwide strike.

The protesting workers shut the NASS complex over the manhandling of its president, Ajaero.

The entire gates leading to the national assembly complex were under lock and key as of 9 am, however, the presidential villa gate was opened for security personnel and other essential workers.

Ribadu summons NLC, TUC for meeting

In another related news, Legit.ng reported that the federal government called for a meeting with the NLC and TUC leaders to resolve the ongoing nationwide strike.

The meeting, scheduled for Wednesday, November 15, was reportedly convened by the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) headed by Nuhu Ribadu.

NLC strike enters Day 2

Legit.ng also reported that several unions in Lagos complied with the directives of the NLC to embark on an indefinite nationwide strike on Tuesday, November 14.

The national executive council meeting of the two union groups held in Abuja on November 13 came to the conclusion to embark on a nationwide industrial action.

They have alleged that the federal government had failed to address the issues of the workers tabled before it. Some of such issues are corruption, minimum wage, poor governance and insecurity.

Source: Legit.ng