Abuja barber has continued to refer to DMW label boss Davido as number three in the music industry days after their online exchange

Barely a few days after the barber seemingly mocked Davido, the singer appears to be keeping a tab on him

The Abuja barber's post about Davido viewing his Instastory has spurred reactions with netizens shading the music star

It appears the drama between Abuja barber and music star David Adeleke 'Davido' is only starting as Kallystouch continues to refer to the Unavailable singer as number three in the industry.

Recall that Kallystouch had clapped back at Davido while declaring his loyalty to Wizkid.

Wizkid FC barber continues to call Davido 003. Credit: @davido @kallystouch

Days after a post of Kallystouch mocking the singer's bald head went viral, Davido appeared to be stalking the barber by checking his Instagram page to keep track of him.

The Abuja barber made it known publicly that Davido viewed his Instagram story.

Sharing a screenshot, Kallystouch wrote:

“Evidence choke, 003 no know me before, but he don view me now.”

See the post by the Abuja barber after Davido reacted by viewing his IG story below;

Netizens react to Abuja barber's pots

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; read them below;

emhyr_emreis1:

"003 na Monitoring Spirit."

ILTONELIAN:

"Everyday Davido fans get work to do."

badlieutanant:

"Davido is didn't know that his mockery against the barber will transform into a blessing for the barber. This is why he should stop acting like a kid."

simplyjoneszy:

"003 the stalker."

effizzzyy:

"Davido no get burner account ? why this guy sloppy like this."

ILTONELIAN:

"Davido for view am with one of the accounts wen him dey use bomb na. But baba too slow."

MyHeartcode:

"I think say na 001 when he turn 003?"

odii_bs:

"FC to the world the only fanbase way go international."

kakalizlau01:

"God’s grace can’t be compared."

Wizkid FC barber begs for funds

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Abuja barber sought funding from Wizkid’s fan base after his exchange with Davido.

He went on to reaffirm his support for Wizkid and noted that Davido wasn't his God to determine how he would succeed in life.

The Abuja barber then uploaded his bank information on his Instagram page, requesting funds from his fellow Wizkid FC.

Source: Legit.ng