Actress Madam Elizabeth Evoeme, aka Ovularia, has passed on at the age of 81, four years after rumoured death

The late Madam Elizabeth Evoeme was known for her role as Ovularia in the 80s TV sitcom, ‘The New Masquerade'

Following the announcement, Nigerians have taken to different social media platforms to mourn the veteran actress

Nigerian movie industry Nollywood has lost one of its progenitors, Madam Elizabeth Evoeme, better known as Ovularia.

Ovularia, known for her role in the 80s TV sitcom, dubbed ‘The New Masquerade’ passed on at age of 81 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital.

Veteran actress Ovularia is dead. Credit: @bbcnewsigbo

Source: Instagram

According to PUNCH, a statement released by her family confirming her death read:

“Friends, fans, colleagues, the family of the legendary actress, Elizabeth Lizzy ‘Ovularia’ Evoeme, would like to notify the public, all those who loved her and her work in ‘The new Masquerade,’ of her passing.

Ovularia had made headlines in November 2019 when she was rumoured to have passed on.

Recall that Nollywood recently lost legendary actor Ogunjim.

Nigerians pen tributes to Ovularia

Legit.ng captured some of the messages from Nigerians as they bid farewell to the veteran actress. Others recalled memories of watching her on TV. Read some of the messages below:

Immortal crown:

"This world is not our home, we are just passing through. May her soul rest in peace."

matify83:

"It was a fun filled childhood with you ovularia, ramota, jegede sokoya and of course natty and zebby. Not forgetting clarus and his co-worker gringory You made us happy back then as we looked forward to every episode of the popular sitcom on NTA. RIP Ovularia peterside."

Urheaadmaster:

"At 81yrs This should call for a celebration of life well spent."

Thunderfireseun:

"Indomie generation and Gen zStay off this tread ….This is a black day for us all embarrassed This woman made my whole family laugh at so LOUD."

pipnator0:

"Rest In Peace Madam Elizabeth Evoeme. And thank you for the joy, laughter you brought to many homes across Nigeria. Rest Peacefully."

zedman1:

"Eyaa, she don follow Gringory, Jegede and I heard Clarus too or was it Natty died some time ago?"

Thesicilian:

"Rip It's a miracle to get to 81 in the Nigeria of today."

ezenna191:

"One of the pioneers in Nigeria's movie industry. Ovuleria made a name for people to remember and also led a virtues life. Today nudy is the focus of our so call celebrities."

Adanma Luke blasts TC Virus over Junior Pope

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that actress Adanma Luke slammed TC Okafor, aka TC Virus, for his video.

Recall that TC made headlines after he narrated how he survived the tragic boat mishap that took the lives of actor Junior Pope and four other crew members.

Adanma vented her anger at TC for creating content from the sad incident.

Source: Legit.ng