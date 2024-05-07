JAMB reacts to report that girl who didn't write exam got UTME score

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said the report that a female candidate who did write the examination got UTME result

The spokesperson for JAMB, Dr Fabian Benjamin, urged the public to disregard the report, describing it as fake and malicious

Benjamin said mischief makers edit the details of other UTME candidates and parade it as emanating from JAMB

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has reacted to the report that an unknown candidate, who did not sit for the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME), obtained scores.

Legit.ng recalls that a Facebook user, Gozie said the girl was supposed to take the UTME exam at 7 am, but all the systems at her centre were faulty.

JAMB described the report as "fake, malicious and a calculated attempt to undermine the integrity of the Board."

Gozie said surprisingly, the girl received a UTME score like others who wrote the exam. She allegedly got 191.

Report that girl who didn't write exam got UTME score is fake

The spokesperson for JAMB, Dr Fabian Benjamin, described the report as “fake, malicious and a calculated attempt to undermine the integrity of the Board.”

According to Vanguard, Benjamin urged the public to disregard such irresponsible publications.

He made this known in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, May 7.

“The examination template of the Board is designed with the highest sense of responsibility and is not an allocation platform where scores are doled out to candidates.

“It is most unfortunate that anybody could even believe such narration or that the story could even gain traction given the Board’s integrity.

As reported by The Nation, speaking about how the mischief makers can execute their plans, he said:

“In investigating some of these allegations, the Board discovered that some of these mischief makers copy results sent to other candidates, edit the details sent to themselves and then parade this as emanating from the Board.

“The Board challenges any candidate, parent or anybody with such a claim or information to prove it wrong by coming forward with the details of such claims and the phone number with which such results were conveyed.”

JAMB releases results of additional UTME candidates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that JAMB on Tuesday, May 7, released an additional 531 results from the recently conducted UTME.

Benjamin said JAMB proceeded with the screening of over 64,000 withheld results due to cases of examination misconduct.

The additional release of results has taken the total number of UTME results released to 1,842,897.

