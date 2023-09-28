The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) recently announced plans to introduce the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in conducting its exams

Patrick Areghan, its Head of National Office (HNO), said the exam body has gone far with the plan

Commenting on the development in an interview with Legit.ng, an education expert, Prince Adesegun Ogungbayi, offered advice to WAEC

Epe, Lagos state - The board chairman of MIMS Educational Services, Prince Adesegun Ogungbayi, has welcomed the plan by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to introduce the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in the administration of its exams.

The examination body had said the plan is at an advanced stage, Daily Trust reported.

WAEC plans to begin CBT for WASSCE candidates. Photo credit: Simon Maina

Source: Getty Images

WAEC: "CBT is the easiest model", Ogunbayi

Speaking to Legit.ng on Thursday, September 28, Prince Ogungbayi, however, expressed his reservations about the idea.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He pointed out that the initiative was earlier proposed by Olutise Adenipekun, the former Head of Nigeria National Office of WAEC, “but could not be implemented to date”.

He said:

“Yes, it's the fastest and easiest model to conduct an examination, but the role WAEC had played in the life of thousands of West African countries’ scholars can not be over-emphasised because it really laid a solid career path for them.

“In Africa today, the highest number of most successful scholars are products of WAEC and, therefore, it's a big crime to replace it completely with CBT.”

Ogungbayi suggested that objective questions should be for CBT, while WAEC must continue with theory and practicals.

He added:

“The use of theory and practicals have been the major secrets behind the achievements of all outstanding students who have conquered the academic world.

“People need to stop comparing the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to 'the almighty WAEC' because the two examinations have different objectives and goals.”

WAEC extends registration for WASSCE candidates

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, WAEC said the registration deadline for the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) for private candidates had been extended till Friday, September 29, 2023.

In a recent social media post, WAEC asked prospective candidates to obtain their registration PINs on or before the closing date.

Source: Legit.ng