There may be another model of testing the ability and competence of young African students

This is as a regional examination board, WAEC, has now adopted the Computer-Based Test (CBT)

The development means that WAEC candidates would be assessed via means already deployed by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for its Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

Yaba, Lagos state - The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) on Monday, November 13, announced the introduction of the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for the conduct of the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

A statement signed by the acting head of the Public Affairs Unit of WAEC, Moyosola Adesina, noted that the new innovation would kick off with the conduct of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates in February 2024.

Following advancements in technology, WAEC said it is set to pioneer the adoption of CBT in the conduct of assessment examinations.

WAEC’s statement reads:

“In line with global best practices, the Nigeria National Office of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) wishes to inform the general public, and all its stakeholders, that it has concluded plans to migrate its WASSCE for Private Candidates Examination Diets from Paper and Pencil Test to Computer Based Examination (CBE).

“The Innovation will commence with WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2024 – First Series, which is slated to hold in February 2024. While the Objective Tests will be fully Computer Based, the Essay and Test of Practical papers will be hybrid, in which the examination questions will be delivered on screen and candidates are required to write answers on the answer booklets given to them.”

Furthermore, WAEC said that while the “Objective Tests” will be fully computer-based, “the Essay and Test of Practical papers will be hybrid, in which the examination questions will be delivered on screen and candidates required to write answers on the answer booklets given to them.”

WAEC added:

“The examination will be conducted in urban centres/cities and candidates with special needs have been factored into the plan. Registration for the examination will commence on Monday, December 18, 2023.”

WAEC: "CBT is the easiest model", Ogunbayi

