WAEC has announced a transition from the traditional paper and pencil test model to the Computer-Based Test (CBT) model for the SSCE in Nigeria

The new model starts in February 2024 for private candidates, according to the examination council

The CBT will feature fully computer-based objective tests, with hybrid formats for Essay and Test of Practical papers

Lagos, Nigeria - The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) says it will start using the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode to conduct the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

The examination body said on Monday, November 13, that the current paper and pencil test model will be dropped.

This piece explains everything you need to know about the WASSCE CBT for private candidates.

When will WAEC start the CBT test?

The CBT for private candidates for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination will start in February 2024.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by WAEC's acting head of public affairs, Moyosola F. Adesina.

How will the WASSCE CBT be conducted?

According to WAEC, the objective test will be fully computer-based While the Essay and Test of Practical papers will be hybrid (that is, a combination of paper-based and CBT models).

WAEC's CBT mode simply means that there won't be the use of question papers again during the exam at all.

The examination questions will be put on computer screens while candidates will be provided with booklets.

Candidates will write the answers inside the provided booklets.

Where will the WASSCE CBT exam be conducted?

According to WAEC, the CBT mode exam will be conducted at Urban centres/cities in the country.

The examination body added that it has factored in the candidates with special needs in its planning process.

WASSCE CBT: When will registration start?

WAEC said the registration for the exam will commence on Monday, December 18, 2023.

To familiarise students with the new process, the council said a mock examination will be conducted in February 2024 before the main exam begins.

It advised prospective candidates to hone their computer skills and be fully prepared to embrace the new innovation.

WAEC: "CBT is the easiest model", says education expert Ogunbayi

Meanwhile, the board chairman of MIMS Educational Services, Prince Adesegun Ogungbayi, has welcomed the plan by WAEC to introduce the CBT mode in the administration of its exams.

Nevertheless, Prince Ogungbayi who spoke exclusively to Legit.ng expressed his reservations about the idea.

