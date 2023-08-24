For many years, Nigeria’s educational scene has been plagued by examination malpractice

Despite efforts by different examination bodies in the country to tame the scourge, it is not abating

Speaking to Legit.ng, an educator, Prince Adesegun AbdulMujeeb Ogungbayi, said reading culture must be encouraged at an early age

Shomolu, Lagos state - Prince Adesegun Ogungbayi, the board chairman of MIMS Educational Services, has urged Nigerians to promote reading culture among young ones.

Reading culture, Prince Ogungbayi said, will help improve confidence in candidates writing the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and other external examinations.

“Most ‘expo' are non-existent", Prince Ogungbayi

The educator noted that poor reading culture is responsible for examination malpractices in Nigeria, and a change in attitude will boost students' performance in examinations.

His counsel comes as the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) released its 2023 results.

He told Legit.ng:

“We all have to be influencing all students, right from primary level, to develop reading and studying culture daily in order to gain confidence in facing any examinations thereby exterminating malpractices in the life of our future leaders and wiping out over-reliance on the so-called 'expo' (examination fraud).

“Most ‘expos’ are non-existent, and will only lead to frustration. At the end of the day, examination results will be withheld.”

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prince Ogungbayi bemoaned the moral decadence in the society, which he said has made young Nigerians and their parents seek a shortcut to excel in external examinations.

WAEC recently disclosed that out of a total of 1,613,733 candidates that sat for the 2023 WASSCE, the results of 262,803 candidates were withheld for alleged exam malpractices.

Legit.ng also reported that Prince Ogungbayi said that the news that 84% of WAEC candidates got credits in five subjects is not worth celebrating.

Prince Ogungbayi stated that a lot of candidates who fall into that category will resit WAEC.

He lamented that most of the candidates didn’t excel in the core subjects, which would make it difficult for them to secure admission into higher institutions.

