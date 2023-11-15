Serious questions about the integrity, capacity, and independence of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have been raised

The doubts about INEC's credibility continued following the governorship elections in Kogi, Imo, and Bayelsa states on Saturday, November 11

Speaking to Legit.ng in an interview, a former Lagos state house of assembly candidate, Adekunle Aderibigbe, tasked INEC on improving the electoral process to give credibility to the process

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria

Lokoja, Kogi state - Adekunle Razaq Aderibigbe, a chieftain of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) in Lagos state, has likened the elections in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa states to a “tussle in the jungle”.

In an interview with Legit.ng, Aderibigbe accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of not upholding its independence.

Off-cycle elections: Aderibigbe laments anomalies

The former Lagos state house of assembly candidate suggested a review of the 2022 Electoral Act.

He told Legit.ng:

"The last off-cycle elections in Kogi, Imo, and Bayelsa could be likened to a tussle in the jungle where the Jungle king decides and controls rather than the members in their majority.

"Democracy is meant to be a system that gives the people the power to decide who administers the social contract, but we seem to have lost that touch when Permanent Voters Card (PVC) collection is extremely low, followed by voters’ apathy.

"In the end, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) could not uphold its independence by staying neutral but succumbing to influence as shown with various anomalies being reported.

"Unfortunately, we will need to go back to the drawing board to review the 2022 Electoral Act in order to restore a reasonable level of normalcy. While this is one of needful, it is difficult to entrust this National Assembly that prioritise its official vehicular needs over the social and economic interests of the masses at these trying times with the effective amendments for subsequent equitable elections."

