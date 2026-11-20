Lagos, Enugu and Oyo recorded the highest revenue viability indices among Nigerian states in 2025

Lagos led with 69.53%, followed by Enugu at 66.27% and Oyo at 65.48%, based on their internally generated revenue and total revenue

The figures show that only five states generated more than half of their total revenue internally, highlighting the dependence of most states on federal allocations

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Lagos, Enugu and Oyo emerged as Nigeria's most revenue-viable states in 2025, with internally generated revenue accounting for the largest shares of their total revenue.

An analysis of the 2025 audited financial statements of the states captured by BudgIT shows that Lagos recorded the highest revenue viability index at 69.53%, followed by Enugu at 66.27% and Oyo at 65.48%.

Five states generate over half of their revenue internally as Lagos tops ranking Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The viability index measures internally generated revenue (IGR) as a percentage of total revenue, comprising IGR and Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) allocations.

The calculation involves subtracting gross FAAC allocations from total revenue to determine the internally generated component, then expressing it as a percentage of total revenue.

The figures also show that only five states recorded viability indices above 50%, indicating that most states relied more heavily on federal allocations than internally generated revenue.

Top 10 states with the highest revenue viability index

1. Lagos State

Lagos recorded the highest revenue viability index at 69.53% in 2025.

The state generated approximately N1.86 trillion internally, compared with gross FAAC allocations of N816.48 billion.

Its total revenue stood at N2.68 trillion, meaning internally generated revenue accounted for about N70 out of every N100 received.

Lagos also recorded the lowest FAAC dependency among the states at 30.47%.

2. Enugu State

Enugu ranked second with a revenue viability index of 66.27%.

The state recorded total revenue of N769.62 billion, while gross FAAC allocations stood at N259.59 billion.

Its internally generated revenue, derived as the difference between the two figures, amounted to approximately N510.03 billion.

This means about N66 out of every N100 in total revenue came from sources outside FAAC allocations.

3. Oyo State

Oyo occupied third position with a viability index of 65.48%.

The state recorded total revenue of N953.59 billion and gross FAAC allocations of N329.14 billion.

Its internally generated revenue stood at approximately N624.45 billion, making it one of the strongest states in terms of revenue generation outside federal allocations.

4. Ogun State

Ogun ranked fourth with a revenue viability index of 60.12%.

The state generated approximately N307.16 billion internally, while gross FAAC allocations stood at N203.73 billion.

Its total revenue reached N510.88 billion, meaning internally generated revenue accounted for about 60% of the total.

5. Imo State

Imo recorded a viability index of 53.90%, placing it fifth.

The state had total revenue of N487.79 billion, against gross FAAC allocations of N224.89 billion.

Its internally generated revenue amounted to approximately N262.89 billion.

Imo was the fifth and final state to record a viability index above 50%.

6. Jigawa State

Jigawa ranked sixth with a revenue viability index of 48.79%.

The state recorded total revenue of N510.13 billion, while gross FAAC allocations stood at N261.25 billion.

Its internally generated revenue amounted to approximately N248.87 billion.

7. Sokoto State

Sokoto occupied seventh position with a viability index of 45.83%.

The state generated approximately N149.08 billion internally, compared with gross FAAC allocations of N176.22 billion.

Its total revenue stood at N325.30 billion.

8. Katsina State

Katsina ranked eighth with a revenue viability index of 44.72%.

The state recorded total revenue of N459.70 billion, while gross FAAC allocations amounted to N254.13 billion.

Its internally generated revenue stood at approximately N205.57 billion.

9. Ekiti State

Ekiti recorded a viability index of 44.52%, placing it ninth.

The state generated approximately N152.04 billion internally, compared with gross FAAC allocations of N189.46 billion.

Its total revenue stood at N341.50 billion.

Nigerian states ranked by revenue viability as Lagos takes first position Photo: Umaru Mohammed Bago

Source: Facebook

10. Ebonyi State

Ebonyi completed the top 10 with a viability index of 39.48%.

The state recorded total revenue of N265.85 billion, while gross FAAC allocations stood at N160.90 billion.

Its internally generated revenue amounted to approximately N104.94 billion.

What the figures mean for state governments

The figures highlight the heavy dependence of many Nigerian states on federal allocations to finance their activities.

Only Lagos, Enugu, Oyo, Ogun and Imo recorded viability indices above 50%, meaning internally generated revenue accounted for more than half of their combined revenue from IGR and FAAC.

For the remaining 31 states, federal allocations accounted for the larger share of total revenue.

Bayelsa recorded the highest FAAC dependency at 90.94%, followed by Taraba at 90.29% and Akwa Ibom at 89.12%.

This means that internally generated revenue accounted for less than 10% of the combined revenue of each of the three states.

The figures present a challenge for state governments seeking to reduce their exposure to fluctuations in federal allocations.

Expanding the tax base, improving tax administration, reducing revenue leakages and developing other sustainable revenue sources could help states strengthen their finances and reduce dependence on monthly FAAC distributions.

FAAC shares N2.03 trillion March revenue

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) has distributed a total of N2.03 trillion among the federal government, state governments, and local government councils for March 2026.

FAAC explained that the N2.03 trillion shared comprised N1.32 trillion from statutory revenue, N515.39 billion generated from value-added tax (VAT), and N200 billion provided as augmentation.

The committee also disclosed that the total gross revenue available in March stood at N2.36 trillion. From this amount, N81.08 billion was deducted as the cost of collection, while N246.87 billion was allocated for transfers, refunds, and savings.

Source: Legit.ng