The naira fell to a four-month low of N1,376.58 per dollar, losing nearly 1% in one trading session

FX turnover jumped 59% to $800.3 million as businesses and importers sought dollars, while reserves eased to $54.7 billion

Weaker exchange rates could raise import costs and consumer prices as year-end demand puts pressure on the naira

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Nigerian naira has weakened to its lowest level in four months against the United States dollar, raising fresh concerns over exchange rate stability as businesses and importers prepare for the end-of-year trading season.

Official foreign exchange data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) showed that the naira depreciated to N1,376.5807 per dollar at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM), its weakest level since July 2026.

CBN revises FX rate as the naira hits a four-month low in the official market Credit: Picture Alliance/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The latest exchange rate represents a significant decline from the N1,363.2331 per dollar recorded on Wednesday, reflecting renewed pressure on the local currency.

The depreciation comes amid growing demand for foreign exchange, particularly from importers, businesses and other market participants seeking dollars to settle international obligations.

CBN releases new dollar exchange rate

According to the CBN's official market figures, the naira lost approximately N13.35 against the dollar in a single trading session.

This represents a depreciation of about 0.98%, highlighting the challenges facing the currency despite previous interventions aimed at improving dollar liquidity.

During the trading session, exchange rates fluctuated between N1,370 and N1,397 per dollar, indicating considerable volatility in the official market.

The development suggests that demand for foreign currency continues to outpace available supply at certain periods.

However, despite the latest depreciation, the naira remains stronger than its opening position in 2026.

On January 2, the official exchange rate stood at N1,430.8479 per dollar, meaning the currency has retained some of its gains since the beginning of the year.

Dollar transactions jump as demand rises

Foreign exchange trading activity increased sharply as banks and other financial institutions stepped up transactions on behalf of customers.

Data showed that interbank foreign exchange turnover surged by approximately 59% to $800.307 million, compared with $502.880 million recorded during the previous trading session.

The transactions were completed across 184 deals, representing the highest daily turnover recorded during the week.

The increase suggests heightened activity in the foreign exchange market as businesses seek access to dollars.

However, higher trading volumes do not necessarily translate into improved exchange rate stability, particularly when demand remains elevated.

Nigeria's foreign reserves decline

Meanwhile, Nigeria's external reserves moderated to $54.713 billion amid continued foreign exchange outflows.

The movements come as the country meets external financial obligations and supports international commercial transactions.

Market analysts have expressed concerns that increased import demand ahead of the festive season could place additional pressure on the naira.

According to MarketForces Africa, rising year-end demand and uncertainty surrounding the 2027 general elections could threaten the currency's gains recorded earlier in the year.

Some analysts also warned that reduced foreign portfolio investment and possible capital outflows could further affect dollar availability.

However, claims of election-related dollar accumulation and capital flight would require additional transaction data to establish their scale.

The naira depreciates in the official foreign exchange window against major currencies. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

What the new exchange rate means for Nigerians

The weakening naira could increase the cost of imported products, machinery, raw materials and other dollar-denominated transactions.

Businesses that depend heavily on imports may face higher operating costs, potentially passing additional expenses to consumers.

For households, sustained exchange rate pressure could eventually affect prices of imported goods and services.

The naira's direction in the coming weeks will depend largely on dollar supply, foreign investment flows, import demand and the CBN's ability to maintain liquidity in the official market.

Naira crashes against US dollar

Legit.ng previously reported that the Nigerian naira weakened against the United States dollar across the official and parallel foreign exchange markets on Wednesday, November 18, amid pressure from reduced foreign exchange inflows and rising demand for dollars.

Data from the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) showed that the local currency depreciated by N7.43 or 0.54% against the dollar to close at N1,363.23/$1.

Source: Legit.ng