A resurfaced video of Pastor Jimmy Odukoya addressing critics of generational church succession began circulating on X on November 20, 2026

Jimmy Odukoya defended the practice of pastors passing churches to their children, challenging critics to build their own ministries from scratch

The video re-emerged amid a leadership dispute at Fountain of Life Church, where a Board of Trustees faction moved to strip him of his senior pastor title

A video of Pastor Jimmy Odukoya pushing back against critics of family-run churches has resurfaced online, drawing fresh debate at a time when his own leadership at Fountain of Life Church is under serious challenge.

The clip began circulating on X on November 20, 2026, originally recorded in late 2025 as part of a broader response to public scrutiny of pastors' lifestyles and succession practices in Nigerian Pentecostal circles.

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya discusses church succession and family-run ministries in resurfaced video. Photo: iamthatpj

Source: Instagram

In it, Jimmy Odukoya took aim at those who accuse large ministries of operating like family businesses simply because leadership is passed down to children.

"They just pass it to their children. You too start your church and pass it to your children if it is easy. What is the problem? I said what I said," he said in the video, urging detractors to build congregations to comparable scales before casting judgement.

He also pointed to the often-ignored early sacrifices of ministry, including starting with small congregations and scarce resources, arguing that critics conveniently ignore those difficult beginnings once a church has grown.

Jimmy Odukoya and the Fountain of Life succession row

Jimmy Odukoya's remarks carry extra weight given the circumstances surrounding their reappearance.

He became senior pastor of Fountain of Life Church in September 2023 following the death of his father, the late Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, who co-founded the church alongside his late wife, Pastor Bimbo Odukoya.

In mid-November 2026, a faction within the church's Board of Trustees announced it no longer recognised him in that role, citing a 2021 recording in which the late founder reportedly identified a different individual as his preferred successor.

Jimmy Odukoya dismissed the board's decision as invalid, but a Lagos High Court subsequently issued an interim order restraining him from holding himself out as senior pastor.

He also addressed church workers regarding a succession-related recording, describing his keeping of it as a "grave mistake."

Watch Jimmy Odukoya speak in the X video below:

Nigerians react to Jimmy Odukoya's video

The resurfaced clip sparked a range of responses online:

@sapientgeek wrote:

"But he didnt start the church though, why is he sounding like the put in any work to build the congregation of his church?"

@Winziboy shared:

"As far as I know this man here has been a better man of God than most pastors. I'm this age it's not only word but how you portray Christ to people around you. I don't know him personally but have met this man. He's an epitome of love. Yes he's not perfect because no one is."

@Ugonma_BN commented:

"How people have become so comfortable accommodating the excesses of preachers is bewildering. They laugh at their dry jokes, applaud their antics and sit through lifeless sermons, all while overlook the absence of spiritual depth. Entertainment is now mistaken for anointing. 😂"

@Kaz861247473270 said:

"Na so if it easy make your family do am too"

@dandydoctorMD reacted:

"They really see church like a business. Embarrassing."

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya addresses criticism of family-owned churches in old video resurfacing amid Fountain of Life crisis. Photo: iamthatpj

Source: Instagram

Pastor Tolu Odukoya shares plan for Christmas

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's sister, Tolu Odukoya, an associate senior pastor at Fountain of Life Church, announced a Christmas worship concert, drawing attention not just for the event itself but for the timing of her post.

In the caption accompanying a promotional flyer, Odukoya invited the public to join her for what she described as "The Worship Project 2.0 Behold the King: A Christmas Worship Experience."

The announcement arrived in the middle of a reported leadership crisis at Fountain of Life Church.

Source: Legit.ng