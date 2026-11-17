Nigeria’s FX spot and derivatives turnover surged 89.17% to $3.42 billion in the week ended November 13, 2026

The naira weakened by N4 to N1,357 per dollar despite the sharp rise in official-market trading

Currency swings could raise import costs, while forward contracts may help businesses manage future dollar obligations

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Nigerian naira has weakened further against the United States dollar despite a sharp increase in foreign exchange transactions in the official market.

Fresh figures from FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited showed that total turnover in Nigeria's foreign exchange spot and derivatives markets surged by 89.17% to $3.42 billion in the week ended November 13, 2026.

FX traders cash out in the official market amid the naira's depreciation. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The increase represented an additional $1.61 billion in transactions compared with the $1.81 billion recorded in the preceding week ended November 6.

The development highlights a significant rise in dollar trading activity as businesses, investors and financial institutions continue to navigate Nigeria's foreign exchange market.

Dollar transactions record sharp increase

According to FMDQ data, spot foreign exchange transactions accounted for the largest share of trading activity during the review period.

FX spot turnover increased by 81.73%, rising from $1.79 billion to $3.25 billion, representing an additional $1.46 billion.

Spot transactions involve the purchase and sale of foreign currencies for immediate or near-immediate settlement.

The sharp increase suggests stronger trading activity in the segment where businesses and financial institutions typically execute their immediate foreign exchange transactions.

Meanwhile, derivatives trading recorded an even steeper percentage increase.

FX forward transactions jumped by 687.97%, adding $152.73 million to the previous week's turnover of $22.20 million.

Consequently, derivatives turnover climbed to approximately $174.93 million.

Forward contracts allow businesses and investors to agree on exchange rates for future transactions, helping them manage potential currency fluctuations.

Naira loses ground against the dollar

Despite the substantial increase in foreign exchange trading, the naira depreciated in the official market.

Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) showed that the local currency weakened to N1,357 per dollar from N1,353 in the previous trading session.

This represented a N4 decline against the American currency, according to the Daily Sun.

The development indicates that increased market activity has not necessarily translated into an immediate improvement in the naira's exchange rate.

However, higher turnover alone does not establish whether dollar supply improved or demand intensified.

Dollar prices jump as trading surges in the official window amid the naira's depreciation. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

What increased forex trading means for Nigerians

The latest figures underscore the importance of foreign exchange market stability for businesses and households.

Import-dependent companies remain particularly sensitive to exchange rate movements because a weaker naira can increase the local currency cost of imported goods and raw materials.

Such increases may eventually affect consumer prices.

For businesses with future dollar obligations, greater access to forward contracts could also provide opportunities to manage exchange rate uncertainty.

Nevertheless, the naira's performance will continue to depend on dollar supply, demand and broader market conditions.

CBN unveils new dollar rate

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian naira has suffered another setback against the United States dollar, losing N7.18 in the official foreign exchange market as rising demand for dollars and declining external reserves put fresh pressure on the local currency.

The depreciation comes amid increased foreign exchange demand from importers and corporate organisations, alongside a moderate decline in global crude oil prices.

Source: Legit.ng