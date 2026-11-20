Bishop David Oyedepo made strong remarks about men who wear earrings and braid their hair in a viral video

The Living Faith Church founder said no man with earrings will ever be allowed to step onto his altar

Oyedepo also made pointed remarks about how he would react if his own son adopted such practices

Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of Living Faith Church, has sparked widespread debate after a video circulated online showing him declaring that no man wearing earrings would ever be permitted to mount his church's altar.

Oyedepo made the remarks in a tone that mixed humour with firm religious conviction, drawing a clear line between personal lifestyle choices and what he considers acceptable conduct for those who minister in his church.

Bishop David Oyedepo emphasises the importance of moral dressing Photo Credit: @Ayomitidipo

Source: Twitter

Oyedepo on men and earrings

Speaking on the matter of men who wear earrings, Oyedepo said: "If you have anointing more than Christ, you're a man, you have earrings, you'll never step on this altar till you die."

The bishop went further, extending his views beyond the church to his own household. He joked about how he would respond if his son were to braid his hair or wear earrings, saying: "Can you imagine my son braids hair?.. Which house will he enter? Imagine my son puts in earrings? The ear will be cut practically."

Viral remarks draw attention

The video of Oyedepo's remarks has spread rapidly across social media platforms, with many Nigerians reacting to his position on male upbringing and what he sees as acceptable appearance for men in ministry.

Oyedepo is one of Nigeria's most prominent and influential church leaders, and his pronouncements frequently attract significant public attention. Living Faith Church, also known as Winners' Chapel, operates one of the largest church auditoriums in the world at its Ota headquarters in Ogun State.

See the video of the cleric on X here:

Oyedepo received Ogun APC governorship candidate

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Solomon Adeola and his wife paid a courtesy visit to Bishop David Oyedepo at Canaanland, Ota, on Friday, October 16.

Oyedepo told the visiting senator he has never campaigned for anyone and does not belong to any political party.

Adeola also toured the ongoing construction of The Ark, a worship centre designed to hold over 100,000 worshippers.

Source: Legit.ng