Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves fell by $406 million to $54.713 billion in one month

The naira weakened to N1,388 per dollar at the official market and N1,440 at the parallel market

CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso had earlier attributed the country’s rising reserves to improved policies and diaspora contributions

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves dropped by $406 million in one month as the naira recorded fresh losses against the US dollar in both the official and parallel markets.

Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) showed that the naira weakened to N1,388 per dollar at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) on Thursday, November 19, compared with N1,333.50 recorded on October 19.

Naira Suffers Fresh Losses as Nigeria's Foreign Reserves Drop by $406 million

Source: UGC

This represents a depreciation of N54.50, or about 4.1%, within one month, indicating renewed pressure on the local currency.

Similarly, the country’s gross external reserves declined to $54.713 billion on November 18 from $55.119 billion on October 19, representing a reduction of $406 million.

Naira records fresh losses in official and parallel markets

The latest figures also showed that the naira lost N8.01 against the dollar on Thursday, closing at N1,388 compared with N1,379.99 recorded the previous day.

The currency had also weakened by N16.99 on Wednesday, falling from N1,363 per dollar on Tuesday to N1,379.99.

At the parallel foreign exchange market, the naira also came under pressure, exchanging at N1,440 per dollar on Thursday, compared with N1,375 a month earlier.

Some currency traders, however, indicated their willingness to offer the dollar at lower rates to customers looking to purchase large amounts.

CBN reserves fall after crossing $55 billion

The decline in external reserves comes less than two months after CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso announced that Nigeria's foreign exchange reserves had exceeded $55 billion, reaching their highest level in more than 18 years.

Cardoso disclosed this on September 22 during a news conference following the 307th meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in Abuja.

He attributed the improvement to the apex bank's consistent and disciplined monetary policy approach, as well as contributions from Nigerians living abroad.

The CBN governor also pointed to improvements in the foreign exchange market, particularly the narrowing gap between different exchange rates that existed under the previous multiple-rate system.

Cardoso highlights gains from FX reforms

According to Cardoso, the previous foreign exchange arrangement created an inefficient market where access to dollars was largely determined by personal connections and special privileges.

He explained that the system also placed a significant financial burden on the economy through foreign exchange subsidies.

Naira Suffers Fresh Losses as Nigeria's Foreign Reserves Drop by $406 million

Source: Getty Images

The governor estimated that the cost of the former subsidy arrangement was equivalent to approximately 2.2% of Nigeria's gross domestic product (GDP).

The latest decline in reserves and renewed depreciation of the naira highlight the challenges facing the foreign exchange market despite the gains recorded earlier in the year.

Source: Legit.ng