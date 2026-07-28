Lagos recorded the highest IGR per capita in Nigeria, generating nearly 29 times more revenue per person than last-placed Kebbi

The Statisense State Performance Index 2026 ranked all states by how much internal revenue they raise relative to their population

North-West and North-East states dominate the bottom of the table, while South-West and South-South states lead the upper half

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Lagos State has recorded the highest Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) per capita in Nigeria, according to the State Performance Index 2026 published by Statisense, while Kebbi ranked last among all states assessed.

The index measures how much revenue each state raises from internal sources, such as taxes, levies, and fees, relative to its population.

Unlike raw IGR totals, the per capita measure gives a clearer picture of how efficiently a state converts economic activity into public funds.

Enugu, Ogun, Bayelsa, and Delta join Lagos among Nigeria's top states Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Facebook

How Lagos and the Top States Performed

Lagos posted an IGR per capita of N74,987, more than double that of second-placed Enugu, which recorded N32,188, data shows.

Ogun came third at N29,213, followed by Bayelsa at N25,912 and Delta at N18,600.

Edo and Osun both recorded N16,781, placing them joint sixth, while Kwara posted N16,298. Nasarawa and Akwa Ibom rounded out the top ten with figures of N13,490 and N10,597 respectively.

Lagos' position at the top reflects its role as Nigeria's commercial centre, backed by a large formal economy and relatively efficient revenue collection.

The top-performing states by IGR per capita are:

Lagos – N74,987

Enugu – N32,188

Ogun – N29,213

Bayelsa – N25,912

Delta – N18,600

Edo – N16,781

Osun – N16,781

Kwara – N16,298

Nasarawa – N13,490

Akwa Ibom – N10,597

States That Ranked Lowest

Kebbi recorded an IGR per capita of just N2,597, the lowest in the country. Yobe was marginally higher at N2,649, followed by Benue at N2,866 and Imo at N2,895. Sokoto, Bauchi, Adamawa, Kano, Taraba, and Zamfara all fell below N5,000 per capita.

The gap between Lagos and Kebbi is stark: Lagos generated roughly 29 times more revenue per person than the lowest-ranked state.

The report excluded the Federal Capital Territory and Rivers State from the ranking.

The states with the lowest IGR per capita are:

Kebbi – N2,597

Yobe – N2,649

Benue – N2,866

Imo – N2,895

Sokoto – N3,470

Bauchi – N3,780

Adamawa – N4,072

Kano – N4,192

Taraba – N4,502

Zamfara – N4,615

What the Findings Reveal

The pattern across the ranking shows that South-West and South-South states occupy most of the upper positions, while North-West and North-East states are concentrated at the bottom, Tribune reports.

Analysts noted that this reflects structural differences in economic activity, the size of formal sectors, and the capacity of state revenue agencies.

Lagos strengthens its reputation as Nigeria's economic hub with the highest internally generated revenue per resident. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Experts said states in the lower bracket need to widen their tax base, improve compliance, and reduce dependence on monthly allocations from the Federation Account.

The findings are expected to add fresh momentum to debates around fiscal federalism and the long-term ability of state governments to fund development from their own resources.

Nigeria’s per capita debt crosses N600k

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that data from the Debt Management Office (DMO) shows that Nigeria’s debt profile stood at N144.665 trillion, approximately $94.2 billion, as of December 31, 2024.

Nigeria’s debt is a complex and evolving landscape that has increased recently, primarily driven by budget deficits, exchange rate depreciation, and the need for infrastructure financing.

The DMO data shows that as of Q1 2024, Nigeria's public debt stood at N121.67 trillion (US$91.46 billion).

Source: Legit.ng