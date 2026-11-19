The Dubai Government Human Resources Department declared the Eid Al Etihad holiday schedule for private schools, higher education institutions and early childhood centres

Private schools and higher education institutions are set to close for three days, giving students a five-day break when combined with the weekend

Early childhood centres face a slightly different closure window, with flexibility offered on the third day depending on community needs

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

Dubai, Emirate of Dubai - The Dubai Government Human Resources Department has announced the official holiday schedule for Eid Al Etihad 2026.

As reported by Gulf News, the dates apply to private schools, higher education institutions, and early childhood centres.

Dubai announces Eid Al Etihad 2026 holiday dates for private schools, universities and early childhood centres. Photo credit: Vincenzo Pinto, Wong Yu Liang

Source: Getty Images

Private schools and higher education institutions will close from Wednesday, December 2 through Friday, December 4, 2026. When combined with the following weekend, students will enjoy five consecutive days off before classes resume on Monday, December 7, 2026.

Early childhood centres will follow a slightly different schedule, closing on Wednesday, December 2 and Thursday, December 3. Centres may also shut on Friday, December 4, depending on the needs of the families and communities they serve. Normal operations across all early childhood centres will also restart on Monday, December 7.

United Arab Emirates holiday arrangements

The school closure announcement forms part of broader holiday arrangements declared across the UAE ahead of the country's 55th Eid Al Etihad.

The UAE Government Media Office earlier announced a three-day holiday for federal government employees from December 2 to 4, 2026, with official working hours resuming on December 7, giving federal workers a five-day break alongside the weekend. The Dubai Government separately confirmed the same December 2 to 4 holiday period for its own employees.

For workers in the private sector, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed that employees nationwide will receive two paid days off on Wednesday, December 2 and Thursday, December 3.

The UAE marks its 55th Eid Al Etihad anniversary on December 2, 2026, celebrating 55 years of unity and national development. Photo credit: Fayez Nureldine

Source: Getty Images

What does Eid Al Etihad mark?

Eid Al Etihad is observed on December 2 each year to mark the founding of the UAE in 1971, when six emirates came together to form the federation. Ras Al Khaimah joined the union in February 1972, completing the seven-emirate federation that exists today.

This year's 55th anniversary falls during the UAE's Year of Family. Celebrations are centred on the families, generations, and communities that have contributed to shaping the nation over the past five and a half decades. The theme for the 55th Eid Al Etihad describes the UAE as a "family of families," reflecting the unity shared by both citizens and long-term residents of the country.

Read more on public holidays

UAE announces 2 remaining public holidays

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that residents of the UAE have two public holidays to look forward to before the end of 2026, with both carrying the possibility of extended weekends under the country's holiday rules.

The breaks are for the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and Eid Al Etihad, the UAE's National Day celebration. Depending on how the holidays fall and government decisions, employees could enjoy additional days off.

Source: Legit.ng