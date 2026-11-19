Dubai Announces Eid Al Etihad 2026 Holiday Dates for Private Schools
- The Dubai Government Human Resources Department declared the Eid Al Etihad holiday schedule for private schools, higher education institutions and early childhood centres
- Private schools and higher education institutions are set to close for three days, giving students a five-day break when combined with the weekend
- Early childhood centres face a slightly different closure window, with flexibility offered on the third day depending on community needs
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Dubai, Emirate of Dubai - The Dubai Government Human Resources Department has announced the official holiday schedule for Eid Al Etihad 2026.
As reported by Gulf News, the dates apply to private schools, higher education institutions, and early childhood centres.
Private schools and higher education institutions will close from Wednesday, December 2 through Friday, December 4, 2026. When combined with the following weekend, students will enjoy five consecutive days off before classes resume on Monday, December 7, 2026.
Early childhood centres will follow a slightly different schedule, closing on Wednesday, December 2 and Thursday, December 3. Centres may also shut on Friday, December 4, depending on the needs of the families and communities they serve. Normal operations across all early childhood centres will also restart on Monday, December 7.
United Arab Emirates holiday arrangements
The school closure announcement forms part of broader holiday arrangements declared across the UAE ahead of the country's 55th Eid Al Etihad.
The UAE Government Media Office earlier announced a three-day holiday for federal government employees from December 2 to 4, 2026, with official working hours resuming on December 7, giving federal workers a five-day break alongside the weekend. The Dubai Government separately confirmed the same December 2 to 4 holiday period for its own employees.
For workers in the private sector, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed that employees nationwide will receive two paid days off on Wednesday, December 2 and Thursday, December 3.
What does Eid Al Etihad mark?
Eid Al Etihad is observed on December 2 each year to mark the founding of the UAE in 1971, when six emirates came together to form the federation. Ras Al Khaimah joined the union in February 1972, completing the seven-emirate federation that exists today.
This year's 55th anniversary falls during the UAE's Year of Family. Celebrations are centred on the families, generations, and communities that have contributed to shaping the nation over the past five and a half decades. The theme for the 55th Eid Al Etihad describes the UAE as a "family of families," reflecting the unity shared by both citizens and long-term residents of the country.
Read more on public holidays
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- Oyo, Ogun, 2 other states to declare public holiday in August 2026, full list, reason emerge
- Nigeria public holidays 2026: List of remaining work-free days emerges
UAE announces 2 remaining public holidays
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that residents of the UAE have two public holidays to look forward to before the end of 2026, with both carrying the possibility of extended weekends under the country's holiday rules.
The breaks are for the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and Eid Al Etihad, the UAE's National Day celebration. Depending on how the holidays fall and government decisions, employees could enjoy additional days off.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.