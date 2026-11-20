A Federal High Court in Abuja ruled against Tukur Ribadu's candidacy for the Adamawa State governorship under the ADC

The court ordered INEC to restore Omar Suleiman, a cousin of former SGF Babachir Lawal, as the rightful ADC candidate

The judgment centred on whether a candidate can be replaced without formally withdrawing from the race

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has removed Tukur Ribadu as the African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate for Adamawa State, directing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to reinstate Ambassador Omar Suleiman as the party's legitimate candidate for the election.

Suleiman, who is a cousin of former Secretary to the Government of the Federation Babachir Lawal, originally won the ADC primary in Adamawa State. He was subsequently removed and replaced by Ribadu, who is widely regarded as a close ally of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Court sacks Tukur Ribadu as the ADC governorship candidate in Adamawa Photo Credit: @ADCNig

Source: Twitter

Court rules on candidate replacement

In its ruling, the court held that Suleiman could not be lawfully substituted as a candidate unless he had either formally withdrawn from the race or was deceased. Since neither condition had been met, the court found that his replacement was unlawful and ordered INEC to treat him as the validly nominated ADC governorship candidate for Adamawa State.

The judgment puts INEC under a legal obligation to restore Suleiman's name on the ballot and disregard Ribadu's substitution, which the court effectively voided.

ADC Crisis: Background to the dispute

The case highlights the internal tensions within the ADC ahead of the 2027 general elections, particularly around candidate selection in Adamawa State. Ribadu's emergence as a replacement candidate had raised questions about the party's primary process, given that Suleiman had already secured the nomination through the established procedure.

With the court now ruling in Suleiman's favour, the dispute underscores the legal protections available to candidates who win party primaries and the limits of a party's power to replace its nominees without due process.

The development was reported on X here:

ADC appeals court ruling sacking Atiku

Legit.ng earlier reported that the African Democratic Congress filed an appeal raising 17 grounds to set aside a Federal High Court judgment delivered on November 5, 2026.

The November 5 ruling nullified the David Mark-led caretaker committee and invalidated key decisions, including Atiku Abubakar's presidential candidacy.

The ADC asked the appellate court to stop INEC from changing its leadership records or altering its candidates' nomination details.

Source: Legit.ng