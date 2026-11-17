Smallholder farmers in Lagos can access Federal Government loans of up to N300,000 without interest or collateral.

The Lagos State Government and NSIPA have commenced the enumeration of farmers under the FarmerMoni scheme.

Interested farmers can register through designated GEEP desk officers in their respective local government areas.

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The Federal Government has opened an opportunity for smallholder farmers in Lagos State to access interest-free loans of up to N300,000 under its FarmerMoni scheme.

The Lagos State Government, in collaboration with the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA), has commenced the enumeration of farmers for the programme.

The Lagos State Government and NSIPA are working together to identify farmers who qualify for the federal government's FarmerMoni scheme. Photo: Karen Kasmauski

Source: Getty Images

The exercise is being coordinated through the Lagos State Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment to identify eligible farmers who could benefit from the financing initiative.

FarmerMoni is implemented under the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP), which provides financial support to small businesses and entrepreneurs, particularly those from poor and vulnerable backgrounds.

The programme is designed to help farmers expand their agricultural businesses, improve food production and strengthen food security.

What farmers stand to gain

Under the FarmerMoni scheme, eligible smallholder farmers can access loans of up to N300,000 without paying interest or providing collateral.

The financing is expected to help farmers strengthen their existing businesses, increase production and improve their agricultural operations.

Hamza Baba, National Programme Manager of GEEP, said funds had been made available to support farmers in expanding their agricultural activities.

The programme offers the following benefits:

Interest-free loans of up to N300,000.

No collateral requirements.

Financial support to expand existing agricultural businesses.

Improved access to financing for smallholder farmers.

Support for agricultural productivity and food security.

Focus on poor and vulnerable farmers.

However, FarmerMoni is a loan scheme, not a grant. Beneficiaries are expected to repay the funds under the applicable repayment conditions.

How to apply for the FarmerMoni loan in Lagos

Interested farmers can participate in the ongoing enumeration exercise by following these steps:

Contact the designated GEEP desk officer in their local government area. Enquire about the FarmerMoni registration and enumeration exercise. Confirm the eligibility conditions and required documents. Participate in the official enumeration through designated government channels. Follow subsequent instructions on verification and beneficiary selection.

Farmers in Lagos seeking funds to expand their businesses can access up to N300,000 without paying interest under the FG-backed programme. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: TikTok

The Lagos State Government has not announced a separate public online application portal for the current enumeration exercise.

Farmers are advised to use official government channels and avoid individuals demanding payment for registration or promising guaranteed loan approval.

FG opens portal for Nigerians to apply for N1m

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government has announced how Nigerians can apply for loans to purchase laptops, smartphones, tablets and other digital devices through its Credit for Laptops, Internet, Connectivity, and Knowledge Digital Devices (C.L.I.C.K.D.) Programme.

Implemented by the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP), the initiative seeks to make digital devices more accessible by offering eligible Nigerians financing options to spread the cost of their purchases.

Applicants are required to complete an online registration form before they can be considered for the scheme.

Source: Legit.ng