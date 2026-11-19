Dangote Refinery has reduced its petrol depot price by N25 to N1,105 per litre from N1,130, marking its second price cut in three days

The latest reduction comes as NNPC and other fuel marketers adjust their petrol prices across the country

The latest adjustment follows earlier pump-price reductions by NNPC and other filling station operators

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks and general market trends.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has reduced its petrol depot price again, cutting the cost of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) by N25 per litre to N1,105 from N1,130.

The latest adjustment, recorded in the Thursday, November 19, mid-day petroleum products price report released by Petroluemprice.ng, marks the refinery's second petrol price reduction within three days.

The latest rate is also the lowest in more than 8 months.

Petrol prices are falling again as Dangote Refinery cuts its depot rate to N1,105 per litre. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: UGC

The development comes amid fresh price adjustments by petroleum marketers, including the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), as competition intensifies in Nigeria's deregulated downstream petroleum market.

The latest reduction is expected to give marketers more room to review their pump prices, although the final rates charged to motorists will depend on supply costs, transportation and operating margins.

Dangote Refinery reduces petrol price again

The latest N25 reduction follows an earlier adjustment by Dangote Refinery, which lowered its petrol price in response to changing market conditions.

The refinery's latest depot rate of N1,105 per litre represents a further reduction in the cost of purchasing petrol from its facility.

The adjustment could put pressure on other fuel suppliers and retailers to review their prices to remain competitive.

NNPC, filling stations adjust petrol prices

The latest reduction comes after NNPC and other filling station operators reviewed their pump prices.

Legit.ng previously reported that NNPC reduced petrol prices at its retail outlets in Abuja, Lagos, Kaduna and Sokoto, with the cuts ranging from N52 to N66 per litre.

In Abuja, the state-owned oil company reduced its pump price from N1,380 to N1,325 per litre, representing a N55 reduction.

The latest Dangote price cut comes as NNPC and private fuel retailers adjust their petrol selling rates. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The adjustments came as other filling station operators also reviewed their prices following reductions in wholesale petrol costs.

However, lower depot prices do not automatically translate into immediate reductions at filling stations, as marketers may still have existing inventories purchased at higher rates.

The latest movement adds to the series of price adjustments in the downstream petroleum sector, with motorists watching for further reductions in pump prices.

Cooking gas price

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the retail price of cooking gas has jumped to N1,800 per kilogram in Lagos and Ogun states, as a sharp rise in depot supply costs works its way through to consumers.

Dealers confirmed the new price, which follows an increase in depot costs from N1,100 to as high as N1,445 per kilogram, a rise of N345 or 31.4%.

Retailers say the higher wholesale costs have left them with little choice but to pass on the increase.

Source: Legit.ng