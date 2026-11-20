Petrol imports jumped 47% in October, even as domestic production rose and total daily supply climbed to 46.9 million litres

Dangote Refinery supplied most locally refined petrol, while imported fuel’s landing cost fell to a six-month low of N1,026 per litre

Petrol reserves slipped below the 30-day requirement as consumption increased, keeping supply security and pump prices in focus

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria recorded a sharp increase in petrol imports in October 2026, even as domestic refineries boosted production and the landing cost of imported fuel dropped to a six-month low of N1,026 per litre.

The development signals growing competition between imported petrol and locally refined products, raising expectations of further price reductions for motorists and businesses.

Marketers import more petrol into Nigeria amid landing cost crash. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

According to the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), daily petrol imports surged by 47% to 15 million litres in October, compared with 10.2 million litres in September.

Domestic petrol production rises

The NMDPRA's October 2026 Fact Sheet, released on Friday, November 20, showed that domestic petrol supply increased by 12%, from 28.5 million litres to 31.9 million litres daily.

Combined with imports, total petrol receipts climbed by 21% to 46.9 million litres per day, up from 38.7 million litres in September.

The regulator attributed the improvement to increased crude oil deliveries to domestic refineries and sustained production at the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

Crude receipts rose by 19%, reaching 736,000 barrels daily, compared with 617,000 barrels in the preceding month.

The authority noted that stronger local production helped reduce Nigeria's dependence on imported petrol while easing pressure on foreign exchange.

Dangote refinery boosts fuel supply

The Dangote Refinery remained the country's major source of locally refined petrol, producing an average of 48.51 million litres daily.

Of this volume, approximately 31.89 million litres entered the domestic market, while 20.18 million litres were exported, according to the regulatory report.

The facility also drew from existing inventories, with closing petrol stocks declining by 37% to 229.9 million litres.

Meanwhile, the Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna refineries recorded no production during the period.

Petrol landing cost crashes to N1,026

Meanwhile, fresh data from the Major Energy Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) showed that the landing cost of imported petrol declined to N1,026 per litre, its lowest level in six months.

The figure reportedly matches the latest gantry price offered by the Dangote Refinery, intensifying competition between importers and domestic producers.

The reduction has coincided with declining depot and retail petrol prices across parts of the country.

For motorists and businesses struggling with high transportation and operating costs, sustained reductions could provide some relief.

However, lower landing costs do not automatically translate into equivalent pump price cuts because distribution expenses and marketers' margins also influence retail prices.

Fuel importers bring in more petrol into Nigeria amid a crash in landing costs. Credit: PIUS EKPEI UTOMI/Stringer

Source: Getty Images

NMDPRA raises concern over petrol reserves

Despite improved supply, Nigeria's petrol stock cover declined from 23.9 days in September to 21.8 days in October, falling below the required 30-day threshold.

Daily petrol consumption also increased by 5% to 46.5 million litres, against the regulator's 50-million-litre benchmark.

Average pump prices across eight monitored states rose by approximately 3% to N1,416.75 per litre during October.

The NMDPRA stressed that maintaining steady supply and rebuilding national petrol reserves remain essential to preventing future shortages and price volatility.

Lagos depots cut rates amid fall in prices

Legit.ng earlier reported that petrol and diesel prices have declined across several depots in Lagos, raising expectations of further reductions at filling stations as petroleum marketers adjust their wholesale rates.

The latest price adjustments, recorded on Thursday, November 12, 2026, came despite a rebound in global crude oil prices following fresh geopolitical tensions involving the United States and Iran.

Source: Legit.ng