Nigeria's 36 states and the FCT combined to generate N5.15 trillion in IGR in 2025, marking a sharp rise from the previous year

Lagos led all jurisdictions with N1.77 trillion, while Yobe recorded the lowest figure among all states

PAYE emerged as the single largest source of tax revenue, contributing more than two-thirds of total tax collections

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Nigeria's 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) collectively raised N5.15 trillion in internally generated revenue (IGR) in 2025, up 40.93% from the N3.65 trillion recorded the previous year, according to the 2025 IGR report tracking revenue from taxes and Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

Tax revenue made up 73.64% of the national IGR total, with Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE) contributions accounting for the largest portion.

Lagos led Nigeria’s states in internally generated revenue Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Lagos tops states with N1.77 trillion IGR

The figures released by National Bureau of Statitics showed that Lagos retained its position as the highest-earning state, bringing in N1.77 trillion in 2025 compared with N1.26 trillion in 2024.

This represents more than one-third of the combined total for all 36 states and the FCT.

Rivers State came second with N428.42 billion, up from N317.30 billion, while Enugu climbed to third place with N406.77 billion, rising from N282.36 billion in the prior year.

The FCT ranked fourth at N356.34 billion and Ogun fifth at N252.36 billion.

The top by IGR in 2025 were:

Lagos – N1.77 trillion

Rivers – N428.42 billion

Enugu – N406.77 billion

FCT – N356.34 billion

Ogun – N252.36 billion

Delta – N202.49 billion

Edo – N132.21 billion

Oyo – N103.25 billion

Kano – N102.26 billion

Akwa Ibom – N100.80 billion

Yobe records lowest IGR among all states

At the other end of the scale, Yobe generated just N16.01 billion, the lowest of any jurisdiction. Ebonyi followed with N17.18 billion, and Sokoto rounded out the bottom three with N20.48 billion.

The 10 jurisdictions with the lowest IGR in 2025 were:

Yobe – N16.01 billion

Ebonyi – N17.18 billion

Sokoto – N20.48 billion

Taraba – N28.16 billion

Benue – N29.57 billion

Zamfara – N30.07 billion

Kebbi – N31.23 billion

Nasarawa – N32.57 billion

Adamawa – N33.76 billion

Borno – N36.36 billion

Nigeria’s 2025 IGR figures reveal the states that generated the most and least revenue from taxes and other government sources. Photo: FMINONigeria

Source: Facebook

PAYE was the dominant revenue source nationally, generating N2.64 trillion and accounting for 69.51% of total tax revenue for the year.

Other sources included direct assessment, road taxes, stamp duties, withholding taxes and capital gains tax, which was the smallest contributor at N12.40 billion.

Company income tax in Nigeria drops by 8% to N1.37trn

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that Nigeria’s Company Income Tax (CIT) collections stood at N1.37 trillion in Q1 2026, representing an 8.08% decline from the N1.49 trillion recorded in Q4 2025.

This was disclosed in the bureau’s latest Company Income Tax report covering Q1 2026.

The data shows that total CIT collections were driven by both domestic and foreign payments across key sectors of the economy.

Source: Legit.ng