7 dwarfs' names from Snow White, their personalities and fun facts
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs tells the timeless story of a compassionate princess escaping her envious stepmother, the Evil Queen. Seeking shelter, she discovers solace with seven endearing dwarfs in a forest. If you watched Walt Disney's first feature-length film, you likely remember the exploits of your favourite dwarfs. But how well do you know them? Here is a complete list of the 7 dwarfs' names, including their unique quirks and personalities.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
- The 7 dwarfs' names in order
- 7 dwarfs' names and colours
- Who is the oldest of the 7 dwarfs?
- What were the original 7 dwarfs' names in Snow White?
- Are there rejected names for the seven dwarfs?
- What are the names of the 7 dwarfs?
- Is there an 8th dwarf in the feature film?
- Who is the smallest 7 dwarf?
The seven dwarfs are supporting characters in Disney's inaugural animated film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. It is an adaptation of an 1812 German folktale by the Brothers Grimm, released in 1937. The classic fairy tale portrays Princess Snow White, who seeks refuge from her envious stepmother.
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is a classic fairy tale that has been popular for centuries. As you watch the animated show, you will discover that you can easily recognise each of the seven dwarfs by appearance. Beyond the popular 7 dwarfs' names, there are fascinating fun facts and depth to their characters.
The 7 dwarfs' names in order
The meaning of the 7 dwarfs' names is self-explanatory. Here is the complete list of the original 7 dwarfs' names in alphabetical order, including how their names match their characters and personalities.
1. Bashful
- Voiced by: Scotty Mattraw (original)
- Occupation: Miner
- Likes: Flowers, sugar, romance, diamonds, his cup, Snow White
- Dislikes: Being the centre of attention
- Fun fact: He has the longest eyelashes
Bashful is known for his signature soft little eyelashes. He blushes too much, especially in the princess's presence, and is the shyest of the seven dwarfs. He is often seen hiding his face behind his beard.
Beyond that timidness, however, Bashful is a kind-hearted dwarf who is always ready to extend a helping hand to his friends. He isn't the most outspoken either, but his actions speak more.
2. Doc
- Voiced by: Roy Atwell (original)
- Occupation: Miner and leader
- Likes: Music, dancing, real jewels
- Dislikes: Dopey's antics, Grumpy's rude remarks, fake jewels, arguing
- Fun fact: He wears glasses
Doc is the intellectual leader and patron of the group. Due to the round spectacles perched on his nose, many associate Doc with wisdom. He has a bossy attitude but is always at hand to advise other dwarfs on important matters.
Of the 7 dwarfs' names, Doc– short for Doctor–reflects his role as a knowledgeable individual. He assumes a position of authority and takes that responsibility seriously, which has earned him respect from other dwarfs.
3. Dopey
- Voiced by: Eddie Collins (original)
- Occupation: Miner
- Likes: Goofing off, music, dancing, Snow White's kisses, sweeping up diamonds
- Dislikes: Monsters, boredom, baths, soap
- Fun fact: He is portrayed as mute
Dopey is the youngest and most adorable of the seven dwarfs. His oversized ears portray childlike innocence, but he is a fun character that many have come to love. Although Dopey is portrayed as a mute character, his gestures and antics never fail to amuse his friends.
4. Grumpy
- Voiced by: Pinto Colvig (Original)
- Occupation: Miner
- Likes: Gooseberry pies, soup, mining diamonds, playing the organ
- Dislikes: Witchcraft, women (formerly), cleanliness, soggy shoes
- Fun fact: He has the biggest nose of the bunch
Grumpy is one of the most popular of the seven dwarfs. Grumpy's name speaks volumes about his character. He is grumpy, grouchy, and easily irritated, but he can deal with much pressure, too.
However, underneath that gruff exterior is a kind-hearted dwarf adored by many. He is thought to be the oldest and probably the most loving of the seven dwarfs.
5. Happy
- Voiced by: Otis Harlan (Original)
- Occupation: Miner
- Likes: Songs, dancing, parties, laughter, diamonds, food, bringing joy to others, washing
- Dislikes: Witchcraft, intruders, monsters, Dopey's antics
- Fun fact: He has white eyebrows
Happy is perhaps the most recognisable of the 7 dwarfs' names. In terms of character, Happy is the polar opposite of Grumpy. With a perpetual smile on his face, Happy lightens up the mood and spreads positive energy wherever he goes. Happy's infectious laughter remedies gloomy days in the forest. Additionally, he likes to eat, dance, and party.
6. Sleepy
- Voiced by: Pinto Colvig (original)
- Occupation: Miner
- Likes: Sleeping, diamonds, music, love stories, Snow White's singing
- Dislikes: The fly, losing sleep, Snow White in danger
- Fun fact: Sleepy is the first dwarf to appear onscreen.
Sleepy can barely stay awake and even struggles to keep his eyes half open. He has a perpetual yawn and can doze off at any time.
He is constantly tired and is oblivious to what's happening around him most of the time. Despite his laziness and sleeping tendencies, Sleepy is a valuable group member known for his calm demeanour and reliability.
7. Sneezy
- Voiced by: Billy Gilbert (original)
- Occupation: Miner
- Likes: Preventing his sneezes, yodelling, dancing, diamonds
- Dislikes: Provoking his hay fever, flowers, cold water, bad allergies
- Fun fact: Billy Gilbert dealt with allergies in real life.
Sneezy sneezes uncontrollably and walks around with his finger under his nose. The finger is meant to stop a sneeze from coming out, but that is never enough. His sniffles are powerful enough to blow away leaves and small animals, which amuses his friends.
Despite his constant sniffles, Sneezy is an outgoing and valuable member of the group who is always ready to join in on the fun.
7 dwarfs' names and colours
Below are details about their appearance, facial features, and colours.
- Bashful: Has light brown eyes, a large nose, and a long beard. He wears a green hat and a light brown coat.
- Doc: Has brown eyes, a short beard, and a large nose. He wears a golden hat, glasses, and a red coat.
- Dopey: He is the only dwarf who doesn't spot a beard and has blue eyes and the smallest nose. He wears a purple hat and a green coat.
- Grumpy: Has dark brown eyes, a long beard, and a large nose. He wears a brown hat and a red coat.
- Happy: He has light brown eyes, a short beard, bushy eyebrows, and a small nose. He wears a golden hat and shirt.
- Sleepy: Brown eyes, a large nose, and a long beard. He wears a green hat and a dust-coloured coat.
- Sneezy: Sneezy has brown eyes, a short beard, and a medium size nose. He wears a golden hat and rusty-brown coat.
Who is the oldest of the 7 dwarfs?
Grumpy is thought to be the oldest of the seven dwarfs.
What were the original 7 dwarfs' names in Snow White?
In the 1812 German folktale, the dwarfs aren't assigned names. However, in the Broadway play from 1912, the dwarfs are named Blick, Flick, Glick, Snick, Plick, Whick, and Quee.
Are there rejected names for the seven dwarfs?
Yes. Several dwarfs' names were proposed for feature in the movie, but some didn't. These include Gabby, Gaspy, Blabby, Burpy, Biggy, Awful, Hotsy, Hoppy, Jumpy, Shifty, Thrifty, Nifty, Jaunty, Dirty, and Gloomy.
What are the names of the 7 dwarfs?
The 7 dwarfs' names are Happy, Doc, Grumpy, Dopey, Bashful, Sleepy, and Sneezy.
Is there an 8th dwarf in the feature film?
No. The fairytale by the Brothers Grimm stuck with seven, and so did all the subsequent adaptations of the movie. However, in the film, the dwarfs tell Princess Snow White a story about an eighth dwarf called Breezy, who they believe wandered off to find great success.
Who is the smallest 7 dwarf?
Regarding physical stature, Dopey is the smallest and the youngest of the seven dwarfs.
The 7 dwarfs' names include Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy. They may be popular because of their catchy names, but their underlying personalities make them unforgettable. Whether it is Doc's wisdom or Dopey's clumsiness, each dwarf possesses unique attributes that enrich Disney's timeless classic of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.
