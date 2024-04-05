7 dwarfs' names from Snow White, their personalities and fun facts

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs tells the timeless story of a compassionate princess escaping her envious stepmother, the Evil Queen. Seeking shelter, she discovers solace with seven endearing dwarfs in a forest. If you watched Walt Disney's first feature-length film, you likely remember the exploits of your favourite dwarfs. But how well do you know them? Here is a complete list of the 7 dwarfs' names, including their unique quirks and personalities.

The Seven Dwarfs; Doc, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, Bashful, Sneezy, and Dopey. Photo: @walt_disney_world_1996 on Instagram (modified by author)

The seven dwarfs are supporting characters in Disney's inaugural animated film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. It is an adaptation of an 1812 German folktale by the Brothers Grimm, released in 1937. The classic fairy tale portrays Princess Snow White, who seeks refuge from her envious stepmother.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is a classic fairy tale that has been popular for centuries. As you watch the animated show, you will discover that you can easily recognise each of the seven dwarfs by appearance. Beyond the popular 7 dwarfs' names, there are fascinating fun facts and depth to their characters.

The 7 dwarfs' names in order

The meaning of the 7 dwarfs' names is self-explanatory. Here is the complete list of the original 7 dwarfs' names in alphabetical order, including how their names match their characters and personalities.

1. Bashful

Bashful is prone to blushing and hiding behind his beard when feeling embarrassed. Photo: @DisneySnowWhite on Facebook (modified by author)

Voiced by: Scotty Mattraw (original)

Scotty Mattraw (original) Occupation: Miner

Miner Likes: Flowers, sugar, romance, diamonds, his cup, Snow White

Flowers, sugar, romance, diamonds, his cup, Snow White Dislikes: Being the centre of attention

Being the centre of attention Fun fact: He has the longest eyelashes

Bashful is known for his signature soft little eyelashes. He blushes too much, especially in the princess's presence, and is the shyest of the seven dwarfs. He is often seen hiding his face behind his beard.

Beyond that timidness, however, Bashful is a kind-hearted dwarf who is always ready to extend a helping hand to his friends. He isn't the most outspoken either, but his actions speak more.

2. Doc

Doc is the leader of the seven dwarfs. Photo: @DisneySnowWhite on Facebook (modified by author)

Voiced by: Roy Atwell (original)

Roy Atwell (original) Occupation: Miner and leader

Miner and leader Likes: Music, dancing, real jewels

Music, dancing, real jewels Dislikes: Dopey's antics, Grumpy's rude remarks, fake jewels, arguing

Dopey's antics, Grumpy's rude remarks, fake jewels, arguing Fun fact: He wears glasses

Doc is the intellectual leader and patron of the group. Due to the round spectacles perched on his nose, many associate Doc with wisdom. He has a bossy attitude but is always at hand to advise other dwarfs on important matters.

Of the 7 dwarfs' names, Doc– short for Doctor–reflects his role as a knowledgeable individual. He assumes a position of authority and takes that responsibility seriously, which has earned him respect from other dwarfs.

3. Dopey

Dopey is the youngest of the seven dwarfs. Photo: @DisneySnowWhite on Facebook (modified by author)

Voiced by: Eddie Collins (original)

Eddie Collins (original) Occupation: Miner

Miner Likes: Goofing off, music, dancing, Snow White's kisses, sweeping up diamonds

Goofing off, music, dancing, Snow White's kisses, sweeping up diamonds Dislikes: Monsters, boredom, baths, soap

Monsters, boredom, baths, soap Fun fact: He is portrayed as mute

Dopey is the youngest and most adorable of the seven dwarfs. His oversized ears portray childlike innocence, but he is a fun character that many have come to love. Although Dopey is portrayed as a mute character, his gestures and antics never fail to amuse his friends.

4. Grumpy

Grumpy has the biggest nose and loves soup. Photo: @DisneySnowWhite on Facebook (modified by author)

Voiced by: Pinto Colvig (Original)

Pinto Colvig (Original) Occupation: Miner

Miner Likes: Gooseberry pies, soup, mining diamonds, playing the organ

Gooseberry pies, soup, mining diamonds, playing the organ Dislikes: Witchcraft, women (formerly), cleanliness, soggy shoes

Witchcraft, women (formerly), cleanliness, soggy shoes Fun fact: He has the biggest nose of the bunch

Grumpy is one of the most popular of the seven dwarfs. Grumpy's name speaks volumes about his character. He is grumpy, grouchy, and easily irritated, but he can deal with much pressure, too.

However, underneath that gruff exterior is a kind-hearted dwarf adored by many. He is thought to be the oldest and probably the most loving of the seven dwarfs.

5. Happy

Happy gets his name from his jovial and optimistic demeanour. Photo: @DisneySnowWhite on Facebook (modified by author)

Voiced by: Otis Harlan (Original)

Otis Harlan (Original) Occupation: Miner

Miner Likes: Songs, dancing, parties, laughter, diamonds, food, bringing joy to others, washing

Songs, dancing, parties, laughter, diamonds, food, bringing joy to others, washing Dislikes: Witchcraft, intruders, monsters, Dopey's antics

Witchcraft, intruders, monsters, Dopey's antics Fun fact: He has white eyebrows

Happy is perhaps the most recognisable of the 7 dwarfs' names. In terms of character, Happy is the polar opposite of Grumpy. With a perpetual smile on his face, Happy lightens up the mood and spreads positive energy wherever he goes. Happy's infectious laughter remedies gloomy days in the forest. Additionally, he likes to eat, dance, and party.

6. Sleepy

Sleepy gets his name from his perpetual drowsiness. Photo: @DisneySnowWhite on Facebook (modified by author)

Voiced by: Pinto Colvig (original)

Pinto Colvig (original) Occupation: Miner

Miner Likes: Sleeping, diamonds, music, love stories, Snow White's singing

Sleeping, diamonds, music, love stories, Snow White's singing Dislikes: The fly, losing sleep, Snow White in danger

The fly, losing sleep, Snow White in danger Fun fact: Sleepy is the first dwarf to appear onscreen.

Sleepy can barely stay awake and even struggles to keep his eyes half open. He has a perpetual yawn and can doze off at any time.

He is constantly tired and is oblivious to what's happening around him most of the time. Despite his laziness and sleeping tendencies, Sleepy is a valuable group member known for his calm demeanour and reliability.

7. Sneezy

Sneezy speaks as if constantly suffering a stuffy nose. Photo: @DisneySnowWhite on Facebook (modified by author)

Voiced by: Billy Gilbert (original)

Billy Gilbert (original) Occupation: Miner

Miner Likes: Preventing his sneezes, yodelling, dancing, diamonds

Preventing his sneezes, yodelling, dancing, diamonds Dislikes: Provoking his hay fever, flowers, cold water, bad allergies

Provoking his hay fever, flowers, cold water, bad allergies Fun fact: Billy Gilbert dealt with allergies in real life.

Sneezy sneezes uncontrollably and walks around with his finger under his nose. The finger is meant to stop a sneeze from coming out, but that is never enough. His sniffles are powerful enough to blow away leaves and small animals, which amuses his friends.

Despite his constant sniffles, Sneezy is an outgoing and valuable member of the group who is always ready to join in on the fun.

7 dwarfs' names and colours

Below are details about their appearance, facial features, and colours.

Bashful: Has light brown eyes, a large nose, and a long beard. He wears a green hat and a light brown coat.

Has light brown eyes, a large nose, and a long beard. He wears a green hat and a light brown coat. Doc: Has brown eyes, a short beard, and a large nose. He wears a golden hat, glasses, and a red coat.

Has brown eyes, a short beard, and a large nose. He wears a golden hat, glasses, and a red coat. Dopey: He is the only dwarf who doesn't spot a beard and has blue eyes and the smallest nose. He wears a purple hat and a green coat.

He is the only dwarf who doesn't spot a beard and has blue eyes and the smallest nose. He wears a purple hat and a green coat. Grumpy: Has dark brown eyes, a long beard, and a large nose. He wears a brown hat and a red coat.

Has dark brown eyes, a long beard, and a large nose. He wears a brown hat and a red coat. Happy: He has light brown eyes, a short beard, bushy eyebrows, and a small nose. He wears a golden hat and shirt.

He has light brown eyes, a short beard, bushy eyebrows, and a small nose. He wears a golden hat and shirt. Sleepy: Brown eyes, a large nose, and a long beard. He wears a green hat and a dust-coloured coat.

Brown eyes, a large nose, and a long beard. He wears a green hat and a dust-coloured coat. Sneezy: Sneezy has brown eyes, a short beard, and a medium size nose. He wears a golden hat and rusty-brown coat.

Who is the oldest of the 7 dwarfs?

Grumpy is thought to be the oldest of the seven dwarfs.

What were the original 7 dwarfs' names in Snow White?

In the 1812 German folktale, the dwarfs aren't assigned names. However, in the Broadway play from 1912, the dwarfs are named Blick, Flick, Glick, Snick, Plick, Whick, and Quee.

Are there rejected names for the seven dwarfs?

Yes. Several dwarfs' names were proposed for feature in the movie, but some didn't. These include Gabby, Gaspy, Blabby, Burpy, Biggy, Awful, Hotsy, Hoppy, Jumpy, Shifty, Thrifty, Nifty, Jaunty, Dirty, and Gloomy.

What are the names of the 7 dwarfs?

The 7 dwarfs' names are Happy, Doc, Grumpy, Dopey, Bashful, Sleepy, and Sneezy.

Is there an 8th dwarf in the feature film?

No. The fairytale by the Brothers Grimm stuck with seven, and so did all the subsequent adaptations of the movie. However, in the film, the dwarfs tell Princess Snow White a story about an eighth dwarf called Breezy, who they believe wandered off to find great success.

Who is the smallest 7 dwarf?

Regarding physical stature, Dopey is the smallest and the youngest of the seven dwarfs.

The 7 dwarfs' names include Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy. They may be popular because of their catchy names, but their underlying personalities make them unforgettable. Whether it is Doc's wisdom or Dopey's clumsiness, each dwarf possesses unique attributes that enrich Disney's timeless classic of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

