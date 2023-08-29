Are any of the Love Island couples still together across franchises?

Love Island is a reality TV series that follows a group of young men and women looking for love. It is a franchise airing in several countries countries including the UK, the USA, and Australia. While some participants found love and kept it alive after the show, others parted ways. Are there Love Island couples still together?

Love Island couples Molly M & Zachariah N, Claudia B & Austen B, and Luke Mabbott & Lucie Donlan. Photo: @mollygracemarsh, @claudiabonifazio, @lukemabbott on Instagram (modified by author)

Love Island brings together different participants looking for love and keen to emerge as winners of every season. Even though others do not win as a couple, they find love and continue off-screen as an item. Are any of the Love Island couples still together? Here are couples who have remained together across the franchise.

Are any of the Love Island couples still together?

The reality TV series is an interesting watch if you love romance and drama. Individuals participate in multiple activities, change partners, part ways, and fall in love. However, not every couple’s relationship stands the test of time.

Which Love Island UK couples are still together?

Love Island UK premiered in June 2015 and has aired ten seasons filmed in Mallorca, Spain and South Africa. Are any Love Island couples still together? Here is a list of couples from the show who are still in love.

1. Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan

Reality TV stars Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan. Photo: @kaifagan on Instagram (modified by author)

Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan met on the winter edition of the reality TV series and emerged winners of season 9 in March 2023. Four months after exiting the show, they moved in together and took fans on a tour of their new home via YouTube.

2. Will Young and Jessie Wynter

Reality TV stars Will Young and Jessie Wynter. Photo: @farmer_will_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Even though Will Young and Jessie Wynter did not make it to the finale of season 9, their romance continued after their exit. They spent time with their families and even revealed plans to get married and have children together.

3. Tanya Manhenga and Shaq Muhammad

Reality TV personalities Tanya Manhenga and Shaq Muhammad. Photo: @talkswithtt_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Tanya and Shaq are another couple who found love in season 9 of the reality show. They are still an item and recently revealed plans to move in together and also disclosed that they have spent a lot of time together since leaving the show.

4. Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page

Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri attend a special screening of "Magic Mike's Last Dance" at Picturehouse Central in London, England. The film is in cinemas on February 10th. Photo: Jeff Spicer

Despite not winning season 8 of the reality show, Tasha and Andrew left the show a happy people. They found love in the show but have proven to be a much better couple off the screen.

5. Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack

Reality TV personalities Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack. Photo: @damihope on Instagram (modified by author)

Their love journey in the Villa seemed rocky, but their relationship has stood the test of time despite all that. Love Island stars Dami and Indiyah have gone from strength to strength after the show and are reportedly living together in London, UK.

6. Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague attend the National Television Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena in London, England. Photo: Mike Marsland

Fury and Molly met in season 5 in June 2019 and, shortly after, made their relationship official. After exiting the show as runners-up, they moved in together. They welcomed their baby in January 2023 and announced their engagement in July 2023.

7. Millie Court and Liam Reardon

Millie Court and Liam Reardon attend Paco Rabanne: The Phantom Mission launch party for the new Paco Rabanne Phantom fragrance in London, England. Photo: David M. Benett

Millie Court and Liam Reardon were the winning couple of season 7 of the reality TV series. They parted ways in July 2022 after being together for about a year. They have reunited but, this time, are reluctant to go public with their relationship.

8. Callum Jones and Molly Smith

Model Molly Smith and reality TV star Callum Jones. Photo: @_callum_jones on Instagram (modified by author)

Following their exit from the show, Callum and Molly are still maintaining their romantic ties. They moved into their home in Manchester and have been spotted together on trips.

9. Nas Majeed and Eva Zapico

Nas and Eva left season 6 of Love Island as a couple, and their romantic relationship has continued to thrive. The couple sparked engagement rumours after sharing photos while on holiday in Greece.

10. Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt

Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow arriving at the ITV Gala held at the London Palladium in London, England. Photo: Tristan Fewings

Camilla and Jamie are season 3 runners-up, and after the show, they had their first child in October 2020. They exchanged marriage vows in September 2021 and welcomed their second child in May 2022.

11. Dom Lever and Jess Shears

Dom Lever and Jess Shears attend the UK launch of the world's first electronic stroller, ePRIAM, by Cybex in London, England. Photo: Nicky J Sims

They met during season 3 of Love Island, and after their exit from the show, they tied the knot in October 2018. Their first child arrived in 2019, and their second-born came in June 2022.

12. Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen

Olivia Bowen and Alex Bowen attend "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It" screening at Picturehouse Central in London, England. Photo: Dave J Hogan

Buckland and Bowen became the first couple from the reality TV series to tie the knot. They became a married couple in September 2018. They later welcomed their first child, Abel Jacob, in June 2022.

13. Nathan Massey and Cara De La Hoyde

Cara De La Hoyde-Massey, Freddie-George De La Hoyde-Massey and Nathan Massey attend the UK special screening of Disney's "Haunted Mansion" in London, England. Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack

Nathan and Cara De La Hoyde won Love Island season 2. They got engaged in Spain in 2018. They married in June 2019 and are now parents of two children, Freddie (2017) and Delilah (2020).

14. Tyrique Hyde and Ella Thomas

Reality TV personalities Tyrique and Ella. Photo: @tyriquehyde on Instagram (modified by author)

The couple emerged third in Love Island season 10. Their love continues blossoming away from the screen, and they occasionally share their pictures on social media. They have even met each other’s families.

15. Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki

After leaving season 10 of the reality show, the couple has continued sharing their photos on social media, depicting their strong bond. Seemingly, they are still together.

16. Jess Harding and Sammy Root

Reality TV stars Jessy Harding and Sammy Root. Photo: @jesshardingox on Instagram (modified by author)

Jess and Sammy were the lucky couple to win the Love Island season 10. They are still together, and it seems their relationship is for keeps as they shared plans to get married and have kids when the time is right.

17. Molly Marsh and Zachariah Noble

Reality TV stars Molly Marsh and Zachariah Noble. Photo: @mollygracemarsh on Instagram (modified by author)

Zacharia and Molly exited season 10 of Love Island, but their relationship did not end. They are still dating and occasionally share their pictures on social media.

18. Ella Barnes and Mitchel Taylor

Ella Barnes and Mitchel Taylor attend the Maybelline x Mimi Webb Launch Party at Shoreditch House in London, England. Photo: Dave Benett

After exiting the reality TV show, the couple’s relationship was doubtful as there were break-up rumours, especially when Ella showed up for Meg 2 premiere without Mitchell. However, the Love Island stars have not called it quits and are still dating.

19. Luke Mabbott and Lucie Donlan

Lucie Donlan and Luke Mabbott attend the "Eating Our Way To Extinction" World Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London, England. Photo: Dave J Hogan

Even though the couple did not get the happy ending they sought in the reality television series, they found love and happiness. After the show, they made immense progress in their relationship and engaged in Finland in December 2021.

Which of the Love Island USA couples is still together?

The US edition of Love Island was launched in July 2019 and has aired five seasons. Many couples found love during the reality TV series, but only some relationships have succeeded. Is anyone from Love Island still together? Here are couples who have not broken ties.

1. Isaiah Campbell and Sydney Paight

Love Island couple Sydney Paight and Isaiah Campbell. Photo: Casey Durkin

They finished second in Love Island USA season 4, and Isaiah and Sydney have kept their relationship going. The couple have even introduced each other to their family members.

2. Kyra Lizama and Will Moncada

Love Island USA couple Kyra Lizama and Will Moncada. Photo: Sara Mally

After being together for approximately three months after they exited the reality TV show, Kyra and Will parted ways in December 2021. However, it took about seven months to reconcile, and they are back together. The pair has a joint Instagram page and YouTube channel.

Which Love Island Australia couples are still together?

The Australian edition of Love Island was launched in May 2018. Who is still together from Love Island? While most couples showed excellent chemistry on-screen, only a few remained together off-screen.

1. Claudia Bonifazio and Austen Bugeja

Reality TV stars Claudia Bonifazio and Austen Bugeja. Photo: @claudiabonifazio on Instagram (modified by author)

Claudia and Austen were the winners of Love Island Australian season 4. They won the hearts of many of the reality TV series viewers with their chemistry and romance. The couple is together, occasionally appearing at events and sharing their pictures on social media.

2. Mitch Eliot and Phoebe Spiller

Even though they did not emerge as the winning couple, Mitch and Phoebe have never left each other’s side since exiting the show. The reality TV stars are together and disclosed plans to move in together.

Are any of the Love Island couples still together? Ye. The franchise has provided various individuals with an opportunity to find their perfect match. Others missed out on the ultimate prize but found love that has grown even after they exited the show. For instance, the above couples have kept love alive after the show.

