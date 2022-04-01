100+ toxic family quotes that will help you deal with your issues

Reading toxic family quotes can give you the confidence to end toxic family relationships. Growing up in a toxic family can be frustrating and lead to feelings of anger, anxiety, extreme stress and physical abuse. There is no perfect family as there must be a few disagreements here and there. However, it reaches a certain point in life when you cannot handle the pressure anymore, and the best solution is to walk away to realize self-development.

Photo. unsplash.com, @dreiimos (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Cutting ties is not an easy thing to do as, most of the time, you might feel guilty making such a life decision. But, it is the best option you can make if you aim to distance yourself from a manipulative family and achieve success in your endeavours. Have a look at the toxic family quotes highlighted below to help you deal with your issues effectively.

Quotes about a toxic family

When you find yourself in a toxic family, you might hope that things will change sooner or later. However, the truth is that you cannot change how people treat you if you keep on tolerating getting hurt every day. Below is a list of toxic family quotes that will help you deal with toxic family relationships without unnecessary drama.

It always amazes me how swiftly problems can be solved once you start cutting things off people. – Joe Abercrombie

It’s not flesh and blood but the heart which makes us fathers and sons. – Jonathan Schiller

Family is supposed to be our safe haven. Very often, it’s the place we find the deepest heartache. – Lyanla Vansant

No matter what you've suffered, the abuse was not your fault. Not as an innocent child, teenager, nor adult. – Dana Arcuri

Let’s get out of the habit of telling people, “That’s still your mom, your dad, or your sister.” Toxic is toxic. You are allowed to walk away from people that constantly hurt you.

Leave when you need to. In 10 years, you will look back and realize it’s the best decision ever.

Love yourself enough to walk away from lies and dramas.

You don’t heal in a place where you get hurt.

Every person is built like a computer, and the delete key is there for a reason.

You may feel guilty for leaving your family behind, but you will never regret moving forward.

When you don’t come from a healthy family, you do your best to ensure a healthy one comes from you. – Steve Maraboli

Things only get better when you cut off the worst.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Toxic parent quotes

Parents who don’t care about you routinely ignore or dismiss the boundaries you have placed to make you feel safe. Also, parents can build up an unhealthy relationship when they are demeaning and dismissive.

Toxic parents care more about how you make them look than how you actually feel.

A child should never feel as if they need to earn a mother’s love. – Sherrie Campbell

A toxic mother talks but never listens, and she gives advice but never takes any. – Sherrie Campbell

Narcissist parents don’t care about their children’s feelings at all. Only their feelings matter. — Kim Saeed

In the Narcissistic parent's eyes, they do no wrong, nor do they feel they should be held accountable for the bad and wrong things they have done. — Katherine Childress

Narcissistic parents will try to hurt you any way they can emotionally. Be aware that if they can’t get to you directly, they will try to hurt you through your children. — Tina Fuller

Who said that parents’ beliefs should be adopted by their children? – Lukasz Laniecki

Leave your pride, ego, and narcissism somewhere else. Reactions from those parts of you will reinforce your children’s most primitive fears. — Henry Cloud

People tend to raise the child inside them rather than the child in front of them. –Joe Newman

To all you parents out there, don't make your little girls or little boys so thirsty for love that they will want to drink water that will poison them. – Lisa Bedrick.

It is the selfish parents who are to blame. Pay attention; be involved in your children’s lives. They are your legacy, your only hope. — Aaron B. Powell

Getting angry when something about their behaviour is challenged in the nicest way is a typical reaction of a narcissistic parent. – Diana Macey

Cutting off toxic family quotes

Cutting ties with people you have lived with since the beginning can be challenging. Most times, the decision can make you feel lonely and guilty. Have a look at these uplifting letting go of toxic family quotes

Families are homes built on a foundation of trust and love. A toxic family can never be home because the foundation doesn't exist.

Family is where you’re meant to be most free, don’t let blood chain you down. – Michelle Meleen

You can miss a person every day and still be glad that they are no longer in your life. – Tara Westover

You don't get to choose your family, but you do get to choose how they're allowed to treat you.

Photo: pexels.com, @monstera (modified by author)

Source: UGC

When you walk away from a toxic family, you begin the journey of finding your true people.

You have the right to put up a fence between you and your family and the choice of whether to include a gate.

You are not part of a toxic family if you walk away.

When you say "No" to a toxic family, you say "Yes" to love yourself.

Saying "No" to family doesn't make you a bad person; it makes you an honest person.

Unsupportive family quotes

When your family turns their back on you in times of crisis, be it personal, financial, or emotional, you find it challenging to continue. The situation makes you feel disappointed and heartbroken to realize you are alone. Check out these toxic family members' quotes highlighted below to help you deal with your issues effectively.

Never let the lack of support deter your mission.

Train yourself to be fueled by laughter and unsupportive people.

Fielding unsupportive family pressure and stick to your healthy guns!

Some of the most poisonous people come disguised as friends and family.

Rarely do members of the same family grow up under the same roof. – Richard Bach

Why do grandparents and grandchildren get along so well? They have the same enemy.

The ones who say “you can’t” and “you won’t” are probably the ones scared that “you will”.

The secret of happy home life is that members of the family learn to give and receive love.

Everyone needs a house to live in, but a supportive family is what builds a home. - Anthony Liccione

You can love them, forgive them, and want good things for them…but still, move on without them. – Mandy Hale

Make sure everybody in your “boat” is rowing and not drilling holes when you’re not looking. Know your circle.

Toxic sibling quotes

The conflict among siblings can be stressful, and it can breed feelings of hatred if not handled early enough. Most times, rivalry arises when siblings compete for attention and love. Below are toxic sibling quotes for you.

The term brother (or sister) means nothing more than what you define it as.

I suppose there are sisters that don’t compete. I have never met one. – Lisa Grunwald

With toxic siblings, your brother or sister is never wrong. They often believe that nothing is their fault and that everyone else is wrong. – Christene Lozano

Love is close to hate when it comes to sisters. You’re as close as two humans can be. You came from the same womb. The same background. Even if you’re poles apart, mentally. That’s why it hurts so much when your sister is unkind. It’s as though part of you is turning against yourself. – Jane Corry

Sisters never quite forgive each other for what happened when they were five. – Pam Brown

Photo: unsplash.com, @obiefernandez

Source: UGC

Brother or sister has no meaning if they treat each other like worst enemies. – Samuel Zulu

Nobody fights you like your own sister; nobody else knows the most vulnerable parts of you and will aim for them without mercy. – Jojo Moyes

If your sister is in a tearing hurry to go out and cannot catch your eye, she’s wearing your best sweater. – Pam Brown

With toxic siblings, your brother or sister is never wrong. They often have the mentality that nothing is their fault, and everyone else is wrong. – Christene Lozano

At this point, none of us is sure why we fight. We're sisters. We need no good reason to fight, even though we have plenty of them. – Ken Wheaton

Tragically, your worst enemies will always come from your own household. – Anonymous

My sister and I never engaged in sibling rivalry. Our parents were not that crazy about either one of us. – Erma Bombeck

When should you cut off your family?

In many communities, cutting your family off is taboo as it is labelled as an act of selfishness by outsiders. That said, when is it appropriate to cut yourself off?

When you state your case, and it's not heard.

When your family’s treatment is severely impacting you.

When you become aware that you are being abused in various ways.

The toxic family quotes shared above can help you get through the ups and downs resulting from a toxic family. Walking away from toxic family members should not be seen as a taboo but rather as a new path to self-realization.

READ ALSO: Best AOC quotes and memes about change, leadership and equality

Legit.ng published an article about AOC quotes and memes. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, also known by her initials AOC, is an activist and American politician serving as the U.S. Representative for New York's 14th congressional district since 2019.

Have you been looking for AOC quotes and memes? Read on to discover some of his best quotes and memes on various aspects.

Source: Legit.ng