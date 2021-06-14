Jennifer Williams’ bio: age, height, net worth, who is she dating?

Jennifer Williams is an American reality TV actress who is popular thanks to her appearances in the reality TV series, Basketball Wives. What else is known about the celebrity?

Jennifer Williams attends Black Tie Affair For Quality Control's CEO Pierre Pee Thomas at Fox Theater in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Besides her television career, Jennifer is a successful entrepreneur who has immersed herself in cosmetics, fashion, and fitness. She is the founder of Lucid Cosmetics, Classy Girl Wardrobe, and Flirty Girls Fitness.

She is also a co-founder of Project Save the World, which is focused on overcoming issues related to diseases, world hunger, and environmental pollution.

Profile summary

Full name: Jennifer Williams

Jennifer Williams Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 17 September, 1974

17 September, 1974 Age: 46 years old (as of June 2021)

46 years old (as of June 2021) Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Place of birth: South Orange, New Jersey, USA

South Orange, New Jersey, USA Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Famous for: Basketball Wives reality TV series

reality TV series Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Nationality: American

American Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'7"

5'7" Height in centimetres: 175

175 Weight in kilograms: 60

60 Weight in lbs: 132

132 Body measurements in inches: 36-27-36

36-27-36 Body measurements in centimetres : 91-68-91

: 91-68-91 Bra size: 36B

36B Waist size: 27 inches

27 inches Hips size: 36 inches

36 inches Shoe size: 6 (US)

6 (US) Eye colour: Brown (often wears coloured contacts)

Brown (often wears coloured contacts) Hair colour: Black

Black Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Ex-Husband: Eric Williams

Eric Williams High school: Columbia High School

Columbia High School University: University of Maryland

University of Maryland Degree: Political Science

Political Science Occupation: Actress and Entrepreneur

Actress and Entrepreneur Net worth: $25 million

Basketball Wives star Jennifer Williams' bio

The reality TV star was born and raised in South Orange, New Jersey, United States of America. She belongs to an African-American ethnic background and holds American nationality.

Jennifer Williams' family background

Not much is known about her family. The actress maintains a low profile when it comes to her kin. However, she lost her mother in 2016, who was battling cancer. In 2019, she reconnected with her father, with whom she was previously estranged.

It is also rumoured that she has a sister.

Jennifer Williams' age

Jennifer Williams arrives at We TV celebrates the Premiere of Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars and Ex-isled at Le Jardin in Hollywood, California. Photo: Paul Redmond

Source: Getty Images

As of June 2021, she is 46 years old. She was born on September 17, 1974, and her zodiac sign is Virgo. Jennifer Williams' birthday is on September 17 every year.

Education

The actress was enrolled at Columbia High School in her teen years. She then proceeded to the University of Maryland, where she pursued further studies and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Political Science.

Career life: Jennifer Williams from Basketball Wives

Before becoming a reality TV star, Jennifer Williams was a real estate broker. She acquired her real estate license in 2005 and got into selling expensive properties in New Jersey, United States of America.

While working as a real estate broker, Jennifer met Eric Williams, a professional basketball player from New Jersey. Eric was first selected to play for the Boston Celtics following the 1995 NBA Draft.

Her marriage to the basketball player was followed by her appearance on VH1's reality show Basketball Wives. She appeared in four seasons.

Jennifer from Basketball Wives was famously known for her feuds with other cast members and relationship quarrels with her then-husband.

She was also not on good terms with Evelyn Lozada, a member of the cast. Season 2 of the show detailed their struggle with Eric Williams to save their marriage.

After four seasons of riveting drama, she left the show. However, she came back as a guest star in seasons 6, 7, 8 and 9.

She also made other appearances on another reality TV show, The Next: 15.

Who was Jennifer Williams married to?

Basketball Wives star Jennifer Williams was married to Eric Williams for three years. The couple met in 2000. They dated for six years and tied the knot in 2007 in the Bahamas.

Jennifer and Eric's marriage was seasoned with constant fights. The actress accused her husband of cheating and even having a child outside their marriage.

Jennifer Williams' husband was greatly criticized for how she treated her wife. During the show's production, he threw a glass of water at her in front of the cameras.

As a result, Jennifer filed for a divorce, and the two finally separated in 2010.

Who is Jennifer from Basketball Wives dating now?

Reality TV Personality Jennifer Williams attends Star Magazine's 2016 Hollywood Rocks event at Le Jardin in Hollywood, California. Photo: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Three years after her divorce, she dated Cisco Rosado, an entertainer at CMG, actor, and entrepreneur. They dated for one year, from 2013 to 2014.

After her breakup with Cisco Rosado, Jennifer dated another actor, James Tim Norman, who is popularly known in the TV show, Welcome to Sweetie Pie.

The actress had such a bitter experience in the relationship that she filed a domestic violence charge against Tim Norman.

Despite ending the relationship and blocking him on all her social media platforms, Tim Norman still stalked her. He even had keys to her house. Jennifer went to court again, and Tim was given a 150 feet restraining order.

The actress was also in a relationship with a man named Aaron Nichols. She accused Aaron of stealing one of her luxury cars and some cash.

Who is Jennifer Williams dating now?

Following her drama from her previous relationships, the reality TV star is currently single. She has not disclosed the details of her possible boyfriend.

How tall is Jennifer Williams?

Jennifer Williams' height is 5 feet 7 inches (175 cm), and she weighs 132 lbs (60 kg). She has black hair and brown eyes but is often seen wearing greyish-blue contacts.

Her body measurements are 36-27-36 inches (91-68-91 cm), while her bra size is 36B. She wears a shoe size 6.

What is the net worth of Jennifer Williams?

Reality TV star Jennifer Williams. Photo: @jenniferwilliams

Source: Instagram

Jennifer has acquired considerable wealth from her endeavours. Apart from her reality TV career, she is an accomplished businesswoman. It is also believed she received a whopping of $30 million in the divorce settlement.

As of 2021, Jennifer Williams' net worth is $25 million.

Social media presence

She is active and very popular on social media platforms. Jennifer Williams' Instagram account has 1 million followers, while her Twitter account has over 673k followers.

Owing to her fashion boutique, Jennifer Williams is often fashionable in her appearances. She currently resides in Los Angeles, California.

READ ALSO: Tommie Lee's biography: age, children, net worth, where is she from?

Legit.ng recently published an article on the biography of Tommie Lee. She is an American rapper and reality TV star. Tommie was born on June 19, 1984, in New Jersey, United States of America.

Tommie is popularly known for her appearance in the reality TV series Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. She has two daughters, Samaria and Havalli.

Source: Legit.ng