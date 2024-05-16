The 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) score of a young lad who changed his department to science has stirred reactions online

The formerly arts student stated that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exam was his first as a science student

While reacting to his performance in the exam, the boy revealed what made him switch from arts to science

A science student, Paul Daniel Chukwudi, has expressed gratitude to God for his UTME performance.

Paul took to Facebook to display his UTME score, revealing that he switched from arts department to science.

Daniel Paul switched to science department from arts. Photo Credit: Daniel Paul, jamb.gov.ng

Paul noted that he made the switch due to the course he was going for, adding that the UTME was his first exam as a science student.

Paul had 195 on aggregate. The former arts student scored 63 in English, 42 in mathematics, 45 in physics and 45 in biology. Paul wrote:

"Friends Here is my result.

"Formerly I was an Art student but due to my course I switched to Science. And this is my first exam as a Science Student.

"Lord am grateful."

JAMB said only 76% of candidates scored 199 and below in the 2024 UTME.

People celebrate Daniel's UTME performance

Mè Lø Dy said:

"Congratulations."

Suur Shater said:

"Congratulations."

Destiny Ene Ita said:

"Congratulations bro."

