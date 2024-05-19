The NBS has released new data showing once again how difficult it is for Nigerians to survive each month

The data shows that among 33 states, residents of 10 states, led by Kogi, experienced the highest inflation rates

The Central Bank of Nigeria will have to fashion out the right monetary polices to help tackle the rising inflation

A new report by the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has identified the ten most expensive states to live in Nigeria based on inflation.

In its consumer price index report, the NBS said the headline inflation rate, which measures the price changes of goods and services in the country, rose to 33.69%.

April 2024 inflation rate is a 11.47% points higher compared to the rate recorded in April 2023, which was 22.22%.

Also, when compared on a month-on-month basis, the April 2024 inflation rate showed an increase of 0.49 percentage points compared to the March 2024 headline inflation rate of 33.20%.

The impact of inflation rate changes

A Lagos-based economist, John Ekeh, explained that the latest inflation rate shows how stressed Nigerians are in their daily lives.

He added:

"The inflation rate movement doesn't look like it will stop anytime soon due to the performance of the Nigerian currency in the foreign exchange market and the long wait for working local refineries to help bring down fuel prices, among other factors.

"The CBN has consistently promised to fight inflation by raising interest rates. All eyes will once again be on the CBN's monetary policy meeting set to be held on May 20 and 21, 2024.

"In my opinion, the apex bank will once again choose to raise interest rates, which will be a greater headache for businesses, especially small businesses looking for funds. Higher interest rates mean higher borrowing costs."

Top 10 states with the highest inflation rate

Here are the top 10 most expensive states to live as a Nigerian based on inflation rate for April 2024.

Kogi 40.8%

Bauchi 39.9%

Oyo 38.4%

Ondo 38.1%

Rivers 37.6%

Kwara 37.5%

Jigawa 37.3%

Osun 37.2%

Lagos 37.2%

Abia 36.5%

