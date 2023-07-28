How to watch Narnia movies in order and where to find them?

Narnia movies should be on your watchlist if you love fantasy adventure movies. The Chronicles of Narnia trilogy is based on a series of seven novels by C.S Lewis. Since the films are released at different times, you might need to know which one comes first, so here are the Narnia movies in order and where you can watch them.

The Chronicles of Narnia is an exciting and imaginative story that has captured young and old audiences' hearts. The first Narnia movie was released in 2005, and subsequent films based on the same concept were later released, making the trilogy. Discover the best order of watching the movie below.

The Chronicles of Narnia movies in order

The movie franchise has three films released between 2005 and 2010. However, the 4th Narnia film, The Silver Chair, was set to be released, but it was cancelled following the collapse of the film series. Below is a list of all Narnia movies in order of release.

1. The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (2005)

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe come first on the Naira movies list. It was written by Ann Peacock, Andrew Adamson and Christopher Markus and directed by Andrew Adamson.

It follows the story of Pevensie's four children, Peter, Edmund, Lucy and Susan. During World War II, they are sent to stay with an old professor in the English countryside. While exploring the professor's house, they discover a wardrobe that transports them to the magical world of Narnia.

They realise that the evil witch, Jadis dominates the magical world. The kids, therefore, collaborate with the magical lion, Aslan, the rightful king of Narnia, to fight the wicked witch.

2. Prince Caspian (2008)

The second film of The Chronicles of Narnia trilogy was released on 15 May 2008. It was also directed by Andrew Adamson and written by Stephen McFeely, Christopher Markus and Andrew Adamson. The top actors in the movie include Ben Barnes, Georgie Henley and Skundar Keynes.

The children decide to return to the magical world after a year, but according to the magical land, it was after 1300 years. They find Narnia in chaos and join forces with Prince Caspian to liberate the land from Caspian's uncle King Miraz.

3. The Voyage of the Dawn Treader (2010)

The last Narnia movie was released in 2010 and is based on the third book of the Narnia series. The 113-minute live-action film was written by Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely and Michael Petroni and directed by Michael Apted.

Susan and Peter move to America, while Edmond and Lucy reside with their irritating cousin, Eustace Scrubb. When the three try to get along with their new living situation, they find a magical painting that takes them back to Narnia after three years.

They meet their old friend Caspian on a mission to find the seven lost Lords of Telmar. He is determined to get them as their swords will assist in stopping the mysterious green mist enslaving human minds and bodies.

4. The Silver Chair

This film is yet to be released. It was first set to be released, but in 2011, Walden's contract with and therefore lost the rights to The Chronicles of Narnia franchise. Walden was the only studio involved in all three movies.

In 2016, Sony and The Mark Gordon Company considered rebooting the franchise, and Joe Johnston was named the director of the 4th Narnia film. However, it never came to pass. In 2018, Netflix offered to develop their own The Chronicles of Narnia revive, which is yet to happen.

Where can you watch Narnia movies?

Wondering where to watch Narnia movies in order? Worry no more; you can watch the movie franchise on different streaming platforms. However, the availability of the films on a streaming platform depends on your geographical location.

You can watch the films on the following platforms:

Disney+

Apple TV

Amazon Prime Video

Youtube

DIRECTV

Vudu

Google Play Videos

Microsoft Store

FAQs

How many Narnia movies are there? They are three films as of July 2023. Which Narnia movie is first? The franchise's first movie is The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, released on 7 December 2005. Why are there only 3 chronicles of Narnia movies? The fourth film, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Silver Chair, was cancelled due to the collapse of the film series. Does Narnia have a 4th movie? No, The Silver Chair is yet to be released. Where can you watch the Narnia movies? The films are available on different platforms such as Disney+, Vudu, DIRECTV, Apple TV, Youtube, Microsoft Store and Amazon Prime Video. What is the order of Chronicles of Narnia movies? Here is the order of the films based on their release dates: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (2005), Prince Caspian (2008) and The Voyage of the Dawn Treader (2010). When was the last Narnia movie released? The last film of the trilogy was released on 2 December 2010.

Watching all the Narnia movies in order can be a magical journey for children and adults alike. These films bring to life imaginative storylines. You can watch the movie on different platforms, including Disney+, Vudu, DIRECTV, Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.

