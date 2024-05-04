The NIMC has disclosed the required documents for Nigerians willing to make modifications to their NIN

According to the commission, Nigerians can make modifications to their names, phone numbers, date of birth and address

The NIMC made the revelation on Saturday, adding that Nigerians who wanted to make changes to their names on NIN will need an NPC certificate to effect a change of name

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has released the required documents for modifying the data of National Identity Number (NIN) holders.

In a tweet on Saturday, May 4, the commission disclosed the required documents for modifying a date of birth, change of name, change of address, or change of phone number.

NIMC released documents Nigerians need to change names, addresses, phone numbers and date of birth Photo Credit: @nimc_ng

Source: Twitter

How to change name, others on NIN

According to the NIMC, Nigerians willing to change their date of birth must provide a digitalized National Population Commission (NPC) attestation certificate for those born before 1992 and a digitalized NPC birth certificate for those born after 1992.

For those changing names, applicants are to provide court affidavits, newspaper extracts, marriage certificates in the case of marital status, and other government identification cards.

Nigerians willing to change their address on their NIN must provide either a utility bill, tenancy agreement, or community leader attestation letter.

NIN holders interested in changing their phone numbers must only provide a police report.

