Popular show promoter Sam Larry was recently seen getting into a fight at a party he attended in Lagos.

In a viral clip, Sam Larry was seen looking very agitated after someone at the party boldly confronted him about having a hand in Mohbad's death

The man was heard asking Sam Larry in Yoruba, "Omo te pa nko", which translates as "How's the kid you and your gang killed?"

A video of Nigerian show promoter and socialite Samson Balogun Eletu, aka Sam Larry, getting into a fight with a man who has yet to be identified at a Lagos party has gone viral.

According to the clip making the rounds, the fight started after the Nigerian man boldly confronted Sam Larry and queried him about Mohbad's untimely death.

Video of Sam Larry getting into a fight with a man who slammed him over Mohbad's death at a party trends online. Photo credit: @samlarry/@wahalanetwork

The young man asked Sam Larry in Yoruba about Mohbad, saying, "Omo te pa nko". This translated to English means, "How's the kid you and your gang killed."

Sam Larry reacts to the allegation

The show promoter in the viral clip reacted to the allegation, laying heavy curses on the man who queried him about Mohbad.

At some point in the trending clip, Sam Larry was seen charging at the man but was held back by people with him at the party.

Recall that the statement "Omo te pa nko" started after Sheikh Labeeb visited Naira Marley and Sam Larry during the last Ramadan.

Sam Larry and Naira Marley were the first persons fingered as the persons responsible for Mohbad's death last year.

Watch the viral clip below:

Reactions trail video of Sam Larry at a party

Here are some of the comments that trailed the video of Sam Larry getting into a fight at a party:

@rosythrone:

"Pls what does it mean? Someone should translate."

@idowest023:

"See as them hold am like when zlatan hold am when he wan come beat moh."

@medoro6911:

"Na Werey fit confront Werey, if na Omo otey? Sam Larry boys go want fight…you see wetin I Dey tell you guys about my country called Naija."

@adefemi_daniel33:

"Na Dj chicken cause wahala like this with hin werey sound."

@mzfrankz:

"Yes..foots forever on his neck..e fun ni pressure, No rest for the wicked."

@kmoscosugar:

"Wetin me and my guys fit do Oga u no fit do anything or else we go scatter that party."

@bababolu2015:

"The death of Moh didn’t come from him but for the fact that he bully that boy trust me he’ll not know peace in his life on till he come out and to tell us the reason why he keep bullying that boy till the last day!!! Even after he tell us, he’ll still no peace…. Werey Egbon olofo."

@_riri_rob_:

"We are proud of that man."

@obabandaky:

"When the table turns the bully being bullied. No peace for the wicked."

Rexxie hails Sam Larry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Rexxie opened up during a chat on Echoroom about Sam Larry.

According to Rexxie, Sam Larry is a good person as he does not quarrel with him. He called him an elder brother.

However, he avoided speaking about Naira Marley in the video.

