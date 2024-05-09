Photos of Amara Kanu, the wife of legendary retired Nigerian footballer, Kanu Nwankwo has caught the attention of netizens

Despite having three children with her first son being 19 years old, the woman hasn't seized to mesmerise netizens with her young looks

Social media users praised her amazing physique and body stature in the comments section of her photos

Nigerians have been gushing over the young looks and perfect physique of Amara Nwankwo Kanu.

Amara Kanu is the wife of legendary retired Nigerian footballer, Nwankwo Kanu and they have three children together.

Amara Kanu still dazzles at almost 40 years old Photo credit: @amarakanu/Instagram.

Amara Kanu flaunts young look in dazzling photos

Amara Kanu tied the knot with her husband in 2004 and their first son, Sean Kanu, is currently 19 years old.

With the consent of her parents, Amara got married to Kanu when she was 18 years old and she will be turning 38 soon.

The couple has two sons and one daughter; Sean Chukwudi, Iyang Onyekachi and Pinky Amarachi.

However, due to her young looks, one can easily mistake Amara for a mum of one or even a single lady searching for a husband.

The ex-footballer's wife shared photos of herself via her Instagram page @amarakanu and her followers were in awe over her great physique.

Reactions as Amara Kanu shares hot photos

Nigerians stormed the comments section to praise the fit lady for maintaining her stature and keeping a healthy stature.

Janemena said:

"My pretty woman."

Agina7675 wrote:

"Look at a mother of a grown up boys looking under 16,love your stature."

That_naija_breed asked:

"Excuse me? Are related to Beyoncé?? Every year Young mama."

Ms_genny said:

"Body goals. You look so beautiful."

Ifeoma1512 said:

"Very beautiful. You look 23 Amare!"

Julia4uche wrote:

"Forever young and beautiful."

Chief_sololia said:

"Amara!!! You are so beautiful. Nwayioma."

Daydablaky1 said:

"I think at this point they have to come and pay your bride price for the second time ooo, this beauty is not normal, how can one be aging backwards."

