A video of shirtless popular singer Seun Kuti training like a boxer is trending on social media

The viral video showed the Afrobeats musician displaying different boxing moves as he appeared to be preparing for a fight

Seun Kuti's video has, however, stirred hilarious reactions on social media as many, including celebrities, shared different opinions

Afrobeats musician Seun Kuti, one of the sons of legendary Fela Kuti, has caused a buzz with a video of him training as a boxer.

In the video he shared on his Instagram page, Seun, who was shirtless, was seen throwing punches in the air while displaying different moves.

Seun Kuti throws punches in video. Credit: @bigbirdkuti

Source: Instagram

The singer, however, didn't reveal if he was preparing for a fight against an opponent.

Sharing the video, he wrote in a caption:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Soldier obeys orders!! A warrior obeys the people!!"

Watch video of Seun Kuti displaying his boxing skills below:

This comes a few days after Seun Kuti's wife, Yetunde, made headlines over a video of her showing steamy dance moves while the singer was eating.

Reactions trail Seun Kuti's video

Netizens who reacted to the trending video couldn't help but tease the singer as they suggested different opponents, from Portable Zazu to Anthony Joshua, whom Seun challenged in the boxing ring.

Read some of the comments below:

adekunlegold:

"Make i train well first, i dey come!"

eko.savage:

"Baba this your blow too …e no fit fall person o."

precious3d:

"Teeth go full ground."

__olutimi:

"Bro one on one. me and you, Aje."

drvanadium:

"@portablebaeby vs @bigbirdkuti. loading"

stanpixxel:

"Your jabbs are without pressure, your guards so loose and your balance not steady. Who's your trainer?"

jarvisjnr:

"He don change plug Nothing you fit tell me."

rreally360

"Anthony joshua go dey laugh like this aswr.."

ericrunitall:

"If Muhammad Ali could see him now."

Seun Kuti drags Kanye West

In another entertainment news Legit.ng reported that Seun Kuti took a swipe at US rapper Kanye West.

Seun Kuti argued that the US rapper was a dangerous person to all Africans.

The lack of evidence from the Nigerian singer left his fans wondering where he got his information.

In another report, Seun Kuti analysed the wealth of the top five richest men in the world.

Source: Legit.ng