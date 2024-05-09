UK-based Nigerian media personality, Adesope Shopsydoo, recently spoke on the impact of Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy

In a video making the rounds, the broadcaster gave each musician their flowers while explaining how they all affected the industry

The video raised a series of mixed feelings from netizens with some of them claiming only money made people respect Davido

The age-long debate about Wizkid, Burna Boy and Davido’s supremacy in the entertainment industry, especially on the international stage has now been discussed by UK-based Nigerian broadcaster, Adesope Shopsydoo.

Shopsydoo was a guest on the FreshOffTheBoatPod when he shared his insight on the topic that had been plaguing the music industry for years after Afrobeats popularity on the global stage.

Reactions as Adesope Shopsydoo ranks Wizkid, Burna Boy and Davido by their impact. Photos: @adesope_shopsydoo, @wizkidnews, @davido

Source: Instagram

While speaking during the show, the media personality highlighted the different ways that the top three Nigerian musicians had an impact on the industry.

According to him, no male musician has been able to beat Burna Boy when it comes to stage performances and Wizkid broke the door open and showed young musicians the way. Finally, he added that nobody carries people along the way Davido has done in the last 10 years.

In his words:

“Nobody in recent times has been able to translate music live on stage in the male category better than how Burna Boy has done. If we now go to Wizkid, nobody broke the door open if not for Wizkid. The star power, the talent, the risk that he took at the beginning of his career when nobody was giving people like that a chance? Nobody did it! It’s in the history books, he was first to show us the way that it could be done and that young people have the ability, and the reason why he’s where he is, his ear for music and his taste for sound has continued to be unique. Davido, nobody at that level has been able to add his music and star status and bring everybody along as he has done at least in the last decade. Each one of them is unique in their own way, you can never put them by each other but we’ve been part of the problem trying to put them in the same boxes.”

See the video below:

Netizens react to Shopsydoo’s video

The video of Adesope Shopsydoo speaking on Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy sparked online reactions. Read some of them below:

meet_humble_:

“I agree with you but wizkid is still better any artist in Africa period.”

official_zee_2.0:

“Yea it’s true they all have done lots of work in shaping this culture ❤.”

akanji_of_lagos:

“I agreed to whatever shopsy said cos he’s there in the beginning of deir career and still there till date but in all WIZ is their fada FC till I kpai.”

fosboyngb:

“Dbanj was the first to go international before wiz.”

mya_cstevens:

“Normal nah wiz first Dey international and do life performance among the three.”

aceofspadejkt:

“You talk am well brother.”

emir_xix72:

“Davido na carry along just lol ”

gabbysho24:

“Key word wiz was the first... All I know is that there's so much disrespect on his Name because him get small stature.”

itzz_abbah1:

“For the fact that the love Davido's fan have for him is because of his money and giveaway, while the love we have for wizkid is genuine love. Off course you will become everyone's favorite once you are rich, but pray not to fall, if not ur name nah sorry oo.”

hottyhotty44:

“Good analysis but burna no gree anyone paved way for him which we know wizkid and davido did. Wizkid no gree Davido sabi sing because he has song writer which we know na normal thing among top artist in the world. Davido no gree say Wizkid and burna together can match his energy which we know they can’t lol .”

Paydeytoyourheart:

“True that. It just somehow baffles me that Wizkid stopped rendering live band performances, such as he was doing far back 2016 and thereabouts. His MIL live performance on YouTube is a testament till date. Make una nor dey disrespect popsy, man is all in one body.”

braun.007:

“Na carry along davido win.”

soundzofjahjah:

“The problem is trying to box them all in one Genre!!! How can we call IDK by Wizkid Afrobeats? It’s an insult to Wizkid, it’s as if Afrobeat wan Dey use Wiz head self .”

lavishgram_:

“Dumb analysis, so it’s only carry along David did abi?? Y’all are mad Fr.”

