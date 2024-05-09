A University of Lagos (UNILAG) first-class graduate, David Akanmu, has emerged as one of the 90 Knight-Hennessy Scholars

Akoka, Lagos state - University of Lagos (UNILAG)’s Best Graduating Student (BGS)/Valedictorian at its 54th Convocation Ceremonies, David Akanmu, has been awarded the 2024 Knight-Hennessy Scholarship.

Legit.ng recalls that David, the son of a professor of civil engineering at UNILAG, James Akanmu graduated with a perfect CGPA of 5.0 from the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering in January 2024.

The Knight-Hennessy Scholars at Stanford University in the United States of America (USA) made the announcement on Tuesday, May 7.

Akanmu is one of five Africans, the only one from an African-based tertiary institution among the 90 new scholars selected for the 2024 programme.

According to a statement shared by UNILAG via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter)@UnilagNigeria, Akanmu is the third (3rd) graduate from the institution to receive the Knight-Hennessy Scholar Award.

UNILAG is the only African university among the 60 universities from where the 2024 cohort of 90 new scholars were selected.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Folasade Ogunsola, OON, FAS, congratulated Akanmu on his remarkable academic feat.

The Knight-Hennessy Scholars are selected based on their demonstration of independence of thought, purposeful leadership, and a civic mindset.

Akanmu will pursue a PhD in Energy Science and Engineering at the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability.

The UNILAG Valedictorian and other Knight-Hennessy scholars receive up to three years of financial support to pursue graduate studies at Stanford.

The scholars will be prepared to address complex challenges facing the world

Application for the 2025 cohort will open on June 1, 2024, and end on October 9, 2024.

