David Akanmu: UNILAG's Best-Graduating Student Wins 2024 Knight-Hennessy Scholarship Award In US
- A University of Lagos (UNILAG) first-class graduate, David Akanmu, has emerged as one of the 90 Knight-Hennessy Scholars
- Akanmu, who graduated as the Best Graduating Student (BGS) in UNILAG in January 2024 will pursue a Ph.D in Energy Science and Engineering at the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability
- The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Folasade Ogunsola, graduated Akanmu on his remarkable academic feat
PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide
Akoka, Lagos state - University of Lagos (UNILAG)’s Best Graduating Student (BGS)/Valedictorian at its 54th Convocation Ceremonies, David Akanmu, has been awarded the 2024 Knight-Hennessy Scholarship.
Legit.ng recalls that David, the son of a professor of civil engineering at UNILAG, James Akanmu graduated with a perfect CGPA of 5.0 from the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering in January 2024.
UNILAG best graduating student with CGPA of 5.0 gets PhD scholarship to study at Stanford University
The Knight-Hennessy Scholars at Stanford University in the United States of America (USA) made the announcement on Tuesday, May 7.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
UNILAG's Akamnu wins Knight-Hennessy scholarship award
Akanmu is one of five Africans, the only one from an African-based tertiary institution among the 90 new scholars selected for the 2024 programme.
According to a statement shared by UNILAG via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter)@UnilagNigeria, Akanmu is the third (3rd) graduate from the institution to receive the Knight-Hennessy Scholar Award.
UNILAG is the only African university among the 60 universities from where the 2024 cohort of 90 new scholars were selected.
The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Folasade Ogunsola, OON, FAS, congratulated Akanmu on his remarkable academic feat.
The Knight-Hennessy Scholars are selected based on their demonstration of independence of thought, purposeful leadership, and a civic mindset.
Akanmu will pursue PhD in Energy Science and Engineering
Akanmu will pursue a PhD in Energy Science and Engineering at the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability.
The UNILAG Valedictorian and other Knight-Hennessy scholars receive up to three years of financial support to pursue graduate studies at Stanford.
The scholars will be prepared to address complex challenges facing the world
Application for the 2025 cohort will open on June 1, 2024, and end on October 9, 2024.
David Akanmu: Facts about UNILAG graduate with 5.0 CGPA
Legit.ng earlier reported that Akanmu continued to get praise and attention for his remarkable academic feat.
In this article, Legit.ng highlighted some interesting facts about the UNILAG 5.0 CGPA graduate
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng