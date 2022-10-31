Best seasonal movies of all time to get you into the right mood

One of the best ways to pass the time is to watch seasonal movies. They can be based on winter, autumn, spring or summer theme. Movies allow you to unwind, disconnect, and have a great time. They provide both escapism and joy. They make you laugh and often heal by providing motivation and boosting your emotional intelligence.

Sometimes you must get away from reality and your problems for a while. And what better way to do so than watching movies alone or with loved ones? It begins by creating a nice watchlist of seasonal movies to watch each season.

Best seasonal movies for autumn

Autumn is unquestionably one of the most exciting times of the year. Not only can you go on leaf-peeping road trips, but you can also drink pumpkin spice lattes, wear cosy sweaters, and participate in a variety of fall activities. Here are some excellent examples of autumn movies you can watch at home.

1. Murder on the Orient Express

IMDb rating: 6.5/10

Murder on the Orient Express is a mystery film in which Poirot, a world-renowned detective, investigates a murder aboard the luxury Orient Express train service in the 1930s.

2. To All The Boys I've Loved Before

IMDb rating: 7.0/10

To All the Boys I've Loved Before is one of the best seasonal movies on Netflix. It is an American teen romantic comedy film about Lara Jean Covey, who writes letters to all her past loves but only for her eyes. Until one day, when all of her previous love receive her love letters. Her life is quickly turned upside down when her previous loves confront her one by one.

3. Coco

IMDb rating: 8.4/10

Coco is a computer-animated fantasy film that follows the story of Miguel, a 12-year-old boy who is accidentally transported to the land of the dead, where he seeks the assistance of his deceased musician great-great-grandfather to return him to his family among the living and to overturn his family's ban on music.

4. Sweet Home Alabama

IMDb rating: 6.2/10

This is the story of a young woman who has reinvented herself as a socialite in New York City. After seven years of separation, she must return to Alabama to obtain a divorce from her husband.

5. Autumn in New York

IMDb rating: 5.6/10

Autumn in New York is a romantic drama film set in New York that follows Will, a successful middle-aged restaurateur and womaniser, who falls in love with Charlotte, a sweet young woman who is terminally ill. Will admires her hats and is surprised to learn Charlotte is Katy's daughter, a former girlfriend who died in a car accident

Best seasonal movies for winter

Winter is the coldest season of the year in both polar and temperate climates. During this time, most people prefer to stay most of the time indoors. Here are movies to consider if you want something to watch this winter.

6. The Hateful Eight

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

The film, set in the post-Civil War era, pits a group of criminals against some criminally brutal lawmen in a snowbound Wyoming cabin.

7. Pride & Prejudice

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

In the romantic drama Pride & Prejudice, five sisters from an English landed gentry family struggle with marriage, morality, and preconceived notions.

8. Frozen

IMDb rating: 7.4/10

Princess Anna leads Kristoff, his reindeer Sven, and the snowman Olaf to find her estranged sister Elsa, whose icy powers unintentionally plunged their kingdom into an endless winter.

9. The Holiday

IMDb rating: 6.9/10

This is a romantic comedy film about Iris Simpkins, a London-based society columnist for The Daily Telegraph who is still in love with her ex, who cheated on her. After learning he is engaged, she decides to spend the holidays away from him.

10. Snow Day

IMDb rating: 5.1/10

Snow Day opens with a voice-over describing how snow forms from crystallised water and how a snow day isn't just an event when schools close but a day of magic.

Despite an unusually warm season, a snowstorm descends upon Syracuse, New York, leaving the Brandston family's neighbourhood covered in snow blankets. Each member of the Brandston family celebrates the record snow day in events that eldest son Hal narrates.

Best seasonal movies for spring

Spring is a season that is eagerly anticipated because it is the first sign of warmth after a long winter. The season is also highly sought after because, in many people's opinion, it provides the ideal balance of nighttime coolness and subtle heat. Here are some spring movies to watch.

11. The Wizard of Oz

IMDb rating: 8.1/10

This is a musical fantasy film about Dorothy Gale and her dog Toto, who are swept away from their Kansas farm by a tornado and transported to the magical Land of Oz. They set out with three new friends on a quest to find the Wizard, who can return her to her home and grant the others' wishes.

12. 10 Things I Hate About You

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

10 Things I Hate About You is an American teen romantic comedy film about Cameron, a new student who falls in love with Bianca and, to circumvent her father's strict dating rules, attempts to get bad boy Patrick to date Bianca's ill-tempered sister, Kat.

13. Bambi

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

Bambi is an animated drama film from the United States. It is spring, and the forest's latest birth, a buck fawn named Bambi by his mother, excited everyone. The animals are more excited than usual because Bambi's ancestors ensure that he will inherit the title of prince of the forest.

14. Memoirs Of A Geisha

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

Memoirs of a Geisha tells the story of Chiyo Sakamoto, a young Japanese girl sold by her impoverished family to a Geisha house to support them through training. The film focuses on the sacrifices and hardships faced by pre-World War II Geisha and the challenges posed to Geisha society by the war and a modernising world.

15. A Bug's Life

Year released: 1998

1998 IMDb rating: 7.2/10

Spring is when bugs emerge from their winter hibernation, making A Bug's Life an ideal springtime film. Although it was created with children in mind, adults can also enjoy it.

Best seasonal movies for summer

Summer is ideal for many people. You can get in the mood for the season by watching a movie about how much fun summer can be. Whatever the genre, there's something about films set in the summer that makes them feel relatable.

16. Call Me By Your Name

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

Call Me by Your Name follows Elio Perlman, a 17-year-old, and Oliver, a 24-year-old graduate student assistant staying with his family for the summer.

17. In The Heights

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

In the Heights is a New York City-set ensemble musical about young characters trying to make their way around the world while enjoying their youth and the summer.

18. Adventureland

IMDb rating: 6.8/10

Set in the summer of 1987, James Brennan, a recent college graduate, has big plans to tour Europe and attend graduate school to pursue a career in journalism. However, financial constraints force him to look for a summer job rather than travel abroad, landing him at Adventureland, a run-down amusement park in western Pennsylvania.

19. Don't Make Me Go

IMDb rating: 6.7/10

A single father drags his teenage daughter on a cross-country road trip after being diagnosed with a terminal illness to reunite her with her estranged mother. This is one of the best latest seasonal movies you should watch. It stars John Cho and Mia Isaac.

20. Mamma Mia!

IMDb rating: 6.5/10

The plot revolves around a young bride-to-be who invites three men to her wedding, with the possibility that one of them is her father. This is an excellent film to watch with tweens and teens on the verge of becoming true musical theatre nerds.

Movies can be watched and enjoyed any time of year, but many films' themes, characters, and settings are best suited to certain seasons. Kill your boredom by watching any of the movies listed above with your friends and family.

