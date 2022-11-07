20 black Christmas movies to set the tone for the holiday season

Watching black Christmas movies is one of the many interesting ways to spend your holiday season. Whether you love comedy, drama, classical, or family-friendly movies, you can find numerous films with African-American cast and directors. If you are planning to binge-watch Christmas movies, these films will be a great addition to your list.

With numerous movie streaming services, you should never run out of entertaining films, especially during the festive season. Many black Christmas movies are available on streaming platforms such as Netflix, Hallmark, and Hulu. Here is a list of movies you can watch during your holiday season.

Funny black Christmas movies

What better time is there to have lots of laughter than during festive holidays? It is the right time to gather family members and friends to watch a hilarious movie. If you don’t have any in mind, these classic black Christmas movies will make you laugh your head off.

A Naija Christmas

This movie revolves around three brothers trying to satisfy their mother’s wish to have a grandchild. Their mother promises that the first son to give her a grandchild will inherit their family home. To fulfil their mother’s wish and claim the inheritance, the brothers set out to find for themselves wives and have children, but it is not easy. Meanwhile, their mother plans a party to host their potential wives.

The App That Stole Christmas

Every Christmas season, people go on shopping sprees, and that is part of the festive spirit that people enjoy. However, Felix Rhome, a tech entrepreneur, sees an opportunity and develops an application for shopping, thus eliminating the hustles of physical shopping and interaction with other people.

While the Bomazon Christmas App was successful, it had a negative impact on how people socialized during the festivities. Interestingly, not even the investor was spared as his family relationship deteriorated.

One Crazy Christmas

During a Christmas celebration party, Sabrina, an eminent attorney, finds herself in a fixed position as she tries to juggle her family members and guests. Things take a new turn as she discovers that her daughter, Leslie, has invited her new boyfriend, Juan. Interestingly, Glen, Sabrina’s ex-partner and Leslie’s father, was in attendance, thanks to his daughter’s invitation.

Almost Christmas

The story revolves around Walter Meyers, who portrays Danny Glover. He is a retired automotive engineer and a widower trying to bring his family together after his wife passed away ten months ago. He invites all his four children to his house for a five-day stay during the holiday but realizes it is easier said than done without his late wife. Each of his children is grappling with different circumstances in their personal and professional lives.

Black Christmas movies on Netflix

If Netflix is your favourite streaming platform, you will be lucky to find numerous good black Christmas movies. Here is a selection of top black Christmas films that will spice up your movie-watching experience during the holidays.

Merry Liddle Christmas Baby

As the Christmas holidays approach, Jacquie Liddle and Tyler, her partner, are getting ready to welcome their first child. On the other hand, Jacquie’s sister Treena and her husband Julian are looking forward to adopting a baby. While the two sisters and their husbands are expecting good news, it is not rosy for their sister Kiera who has a turbulent relationship with Chris, her boyfriend. Despite their circumstances, they expect a holiday full of love and laughter.

A Chestnut Family Christmas

Nina Chestnut is a baker hired by a wealthy New York family, but she poses to her siblings as a successful city attorney. When her elder brother asks whether she could host them for Christmas, she agrees to the proposal. Her best friend Malcom is also caught up in the lie, pretending to be engaged with her.

Nina intends to disapprove of her siblings, who had seen her as an underachiever in the family. While hosting the party, all seemed fine until her secrets were uncovered.

A Sisterly Christmas

To bring the two sisters closer together, their aunt offers them a luxury holiday vacation during Christmas. While at their vacation resort, they meet their childhood rival, a thriving Broadway star. The star takes advantage of their sibling rivalry and takes digs at them, causing more division and testing the strength of their sisterhood.

A Holiday Chance

The Chance family is in turmoil after its patriarch Garvin Chance has passed away. No family member is well prepared to take over his production company except the youngest daughter in the family, Noel.

She had started learning a few business tips from her late dad and is in the right place to continue the company’s production. However, she did not inherit the business alone and had to come to terms with working with her mother, spendthrift sister Sheryl, and elder sister Naomi who is trying to impress her boyfriend.

A New Husband for Christmas

A couple, Stan and Kelly Stevenson, is no longer committed to their marriage and feel it would be appropriate to part ways. As the holiday season approaches, it is not the best time to call it quits, and their close friends are entangled in their divorce conversations. Kelly’s prayer on Christmas is for Jesus to bless her with a new partner.

Black Christmas movies on Hallmark

Hallmark is another site where you can find various movies for your holidays. You can enjoy watching these best black Christmas movies on the platform.

A Majestic Christmas

In her promotional assignment, architect Nell is tasked with changing the historic Majestic Playhouse in her hometown to a modern theatre. This is against the wishes of the town’s residents, as the Playhouse has hosted annual Christmas tableaux. Nell meets the new theatre owner Connor and hopes to give him a treat in the town so that he changes his mind about redesigning the Playhouse.

Christmas Comes Twice

Cheryl Jenkins, an astrophysicist, arrives home to spend the holiday with her family. While at the annual Christmas carnival with her sister, she rides on a carousel and realizes that she is five years back when the carousel stops. Even though she is dissatisfied with her life, she sees an opportunity to make different choices.

She meets her role model teacher, the late Ms. Nelson, and also finds the late George. She then returns to present-day Christmas with new lessons learned.

All Saints Christmas

Lisette is getting ready to travel to New Orleans to spend the Christmas holidays with her family. She is an R&B singer, and due to her celebrity status, she easily attracts media attention. However, this time, the media mistakenly publishes a photo suggesting that she is engaged to her music producer. The news surprises her family, who insist she comes home with her partner.

Inventing the Christmas Prince

Shelby, a rocket engineer, is in her career sunset days when her daughter realizes that her boss, Evan, is the Christmas prince her mother had told her about in a story some years ago. Inventing the Christmas Prince is a comedy-romance movie released in 2022 and features actors such as Ronnie Rowe, Isabel Birch, and Tamera Mowry-Housley.

Our Christmas Journey

Our Christmas Journey follows a story of a single mother struggling to raise a son with autism. As they approach the holiday season, they come to crossroads and must choose to let go and let her heart heal so that her son flourishes.

Black Christmas movies on Hulu

Hulu offers some of the best black holiday movies you can enjoy watching. If you love African-American actors' Christmas films, the following movies will kick-start your watching experience on the platform during the festivities.

London Mitchell’s Christmas

London Mitchell had divorced his wife and neglected his children. He got into a relationship with a woman whom he dumped for another woman towards Christmas. He is diagnosed with prostate cancer and the reality of rethinking his life dawns during the Christmas holiday.

Kirk Franklin's A Gospel Christmas

Olivia, a young assistant pastor, is on the verge of becoming a lead pastor at her church a month before the festivities. She faces the transition challenge while preparing the choir for the annual Winter Jamboree. Amidst the circumstances, she finds a little romance.

This Christmas

This one of best black family Christmas movies. Family matriarch Ma’Dere Whitefield calls for the family's first reunion during the holiday. As they go about their festivities at their home, different secrets are revealed among the siblings. Marne Claude’s true military status, Quentin’s debts, and her teenage son’s ambition of becoming a musician are of concern.

Christmas in Compton

Big Earl owns a Christmas tree lot in Compton and expects excellent performance from all his employees. However, trouble starts when his son Derrick tries to prove he can also excel in his role in the business.

Christmas in Carolina

Elle, a young career woman working as an investment banker, is no longer interested in relationships. However, she changes her mind and decides to give love a chance during the holidays when she meets Wesley and spends their holiday in South Carolina.

The Christmas Aunt

Rebecca Miller returned to her home in Tennessee to look after her niece and nephew while their parents were away. She intends to make the kids’ Christmas holiday a memorable one.

While spending time with them, she rediscovers 12 Days of Christmas, a favourite childhood activity with her friend Drew. She reignites her friendship with Drew and starts seeing him from a different perspective.

The black Christmas movies above will set you in the right mood for a fun holiday season. From romance, drama, and comedy to thrillers, the movies provide unlimited entertainment suitable for you, family members, and friends.

